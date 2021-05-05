POLICE NEWS: Generator malfunction cause of garage fire

A generator is blamed for a fire that consumed a garage near Elkhart on Monday afternoon.
Concord Township firefighters responded to the fire at 22526 C.R. 18 around 1:50 p.m. By the time it was brought under control about 35 minutes later, the detached garage was heavily damaged, according to Elkhart Fire Chief Phil Sumpter. A recreational vehicle next the building was also damaged.
Sumpter said a generator malfunctioned outside of the garage, caught fire, and the flames spread to the structure.
Nobody was in the garage when the fire started, and no injuries were reported, Sumpter said.
CRASH
A car driven by Daphne Goss, Elkhart, collided with a car driven by Nicole Bohling, La Porte, at South 10th and East Madison streets around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, Goshen police said in a report.
Bohling and two passengers in her car, Jairen Hero and Darion Perry, both of La Porte, reported pains after the crash, but refused medical assistance at the scene, police said.
Goss did not report any injuries.
ARREST
Eunice Flores, 68, 809 W. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash along C.R. 30 east of C.R. 13 around 2:45 p.m. Monday. In a report, police said Flores’ vehicle had left the road and struck a rock.
HIT-AND-RUN
Thomas Bangston, Edwardsburg, Michigan, reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was sideswiped by another vehicle that had been tailgating him at C.R. 23 and C.R. 2 north of Bristol around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene.
THEFT
James Conrod, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his son’s bicycle was stolen from Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.