Two Goshen High School students were transported to a hospital Wednesday after falling ill at 12:05 p.m.
Goshen police reported the incident but gave no cause for the illness.
ARRESTS
• Adam Hopkins, 31, 1019 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested and then jailed Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. by Goshen police in the 1900 block of South Main Street on a charge of invasion of privacy. Police said Hopkins violated a protection order.
• Jennifer Guiterrez, 19, 1201 C.R. 15, lot 20, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 6:54 p.m. then jailed on a charge of theft. Guiterrez allegedly took items from Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road.
THEFTS
• Employees of Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, reported to Goshen police Wednesday that at 6:43 a.m. an incident of shoplifting occurred at the store.
• Tony Bontrager reported to Goshen police his vehicle was stolen at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday while it was at 1842 Manor Haus Court.
• Dorothy Christner, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday that someone opened a credit card account using her personal information.
• Michele Davis, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday that her purse was stolen from Goshen Stamping, 1025 S. 10th St. The theft occurred Tuesday.
• Robert Deveau, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday that a 9mm handgun was stolen from his home sometime within the past two months.
• A bicycle was reported stolen by Allan Henderson. Goshen police said the theft occurred Wednesday from a garage at 1002 S. 13th St. The bicycle was then recovered nearby.
• Tabita Krueger reported to Elkhart County police Thursday that someone stole two televisions from a vehicle while it was parked at 18039 Vista View, Goshen. The theft occurred sometime Tuesday or Wednesday.
ASSAULTS
• Ashley Smith, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday that a she was struck by a female in her face around 4 a.m. Police said Smith sustained facial injuries.
VANDALISM
• An employee of Lux Property Management, Bristol, reported to Goshen police Wednesday at a rental unit at 1013 S. Ninth St. in Goshen was damaged by someone last week.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
• Staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, reported LaDrew Tayler, 28, of Goshen, failed to return to custody Nov. 16 and is considered absent without leave.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Tina Bontrager, 168-5 C.R. 22, reported to Elkhart County police a person fired a handgun near her property Thursday and a bullet struck a semi-trailer parked near her residence.
