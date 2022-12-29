Goshen police received a call at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday from Elkhart County Probation that a known person was working at Lippert Component, 2602 College Ave., under a false name.
BURGLARY
Forest River Marine, 51773 C.R. 39, reported to Elkhart County deputies that sometime between Dec. 22 and Dec. 27, someone cut the lock on a gated area and made entry. It is unknown if anything was taken and will be unknown until between Jan. 3 and Jan. 6.
FRAUD
Nathan Kamp reported to Goshen city police that unauthorized withdrawals were made from his TCU account for online purchases from Walmart at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday.
THEFT
Zachary Ward reported to Goshen city police at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday a pair of eyeglasses was stolen from Holiday Inn Express & Suites Goshen, 1415 Lincolnway East.
Debra Maple reported to Goshen city police that at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday someone she knew stole a bag of dog food from her home at 29117 Lark St.
COUNTERFEITING
Ashley Dench, an employee at Volcano Pizza, reported to Goshen city police that at 7:50 p.m. she received counterfeit money from a residence in the 25000 block of Lake Dr.
TRESPASSING
Meijer employees contacted a panhandler bothering customers for money at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road. A 30-year-old man was located and trespassed from the property by Goshen city police at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday.
ARRESTS
- Nadia Huitron Galindo, 34, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday after officers responded to a vehicle crash in the 2300 block of West Wilden Avenue. Galindo submitted to a blood draw with pending results.
- Alex Gomez Gomez, 24, was arrested on charges of operating without ever receiving a license after he was unable to provide any identification at a traffic stop at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday.