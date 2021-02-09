Fraud and theft cases among reports made to local police.
FRAUD
• Caleb Wilcoxson, Vicksburg, Michigan, reported to Goshen police Monday unauthorized withdrawals were made from his bank account.
• Robert Cripe, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud around 11:50 a.m. Monday.
• Gina Xayyavongsa, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Monday a case of fraud that occurred at Check Smart, 1607 Elkhart Road, last Friday.
THEFT
Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday a theft from the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, that occurred Jan. 30.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police responded to Tony’s Famous Grill where the manager issued a trespassing warning to a male who refused to leave the restaurant, 103 N. Fifth St., around 8:05 a.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Staff at Manor Haus Court Apartments reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck two mailboxes at the complex, along the 1800 block of Manor Haus Court, around 10:35 a.m. Monday.
