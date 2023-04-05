ARRESTS
- Mercedes Chiquito, 37, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at noon Tuesday.
- Shelby Dodson, 54, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, intimidation, and shoplifting after police were called to Dollar General, 2010 Lincolnway E., after two women say Dodson threw objects at one of them resulting in injury and battered another one at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday. Neither woman required medical attention.
AWOL
- Fawn Marie Robinson, 47, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 6 p.m. March 31 and is considered AWOL.
- Raevonn Antonio Williams, 27, Goshen, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 6 p.m. March 31 and is considered AWOL.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Blanca Dilworth reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday someone slashed the driver’s side tires on her grey 2010 Infinity G37X while it was parked in front of her residence located at 16172 Prairie Rose Ave.
Joanlier Hernandez reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:30 p.m. Sunday that someone shattered his bedroom window at 58915 Runway Road.
THEFT
Jason Rush reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 p.m. April 1 and 8:30 a.m. Monday someone stole his Borden trash bin at 54152 Ash Road.
SHOPLIFTING
Speedway Store Manager Devin Price reported to Goshen city police at 6:46 a.m. Tuesday that a woman left the store with an unpurchased item at 910 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen.
FRAUD
- Goshen police received a fraud report from Elkhart police at 6:13 a.m. Wednesday for an incident that occurred at the auditor’s office, 117 N. Second St.
- Lorenzo Medina reported to Elkhart County deputies that between March 27 and 31 someone committed fraud at 59309 C.R. 13.
- Elkhart County deputies reported that a fraud was committed at 7 p.m. Monday at 57958 C.R. 35. The victim told police that someone they didn’t know contacted them and told them they needed to pay $6,450 to help out a family. The victim gave the requested funds and later discovered that the suspect had no involvement with the family.