Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Michigan...Indiana... Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, Branch and St. Joseph MI Counties. .Recent heavy rain has resulted in rising water on area rivers. Rain and storms today may result in continued flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding of apartments near the river along Mechanic Street, the River Glen Condos on east Michigan Ave, and basements of several homes along River Drive can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 7.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.7 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&