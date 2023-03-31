Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Windy...thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 48F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy...thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 48F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.