Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT /5 AM CDT/ TO 6 PM EDT /5 PM CDT/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph shifting northwest, then diminishing by evening. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT /5 AM CDT/ to 6 PM EDT /5 PM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&