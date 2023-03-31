SHOPLIFTING
Walmart Asset Protection Investigator Karla Olvera reported to Goshen city police that on March 4 two men took merchandise from the store located at 2304 Lincolnway E. without paying.
FRAUD
- Robert Johnson reported to Goshen city police at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday that unauthorized transactions were made to his Capital One credit card account at 1021 S. 12th St.
- James Vrielynck reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone he knew was using his debit card between November 28 and March 27 to pay $250 worth of cell phone service bills.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Lois Widmer reported to Goshen city police that at 5:34 a.m. Wednesday someone entered her detached garage at 405 E. Plymouth Ave.
ARRESTS
Brittany Sardi, 34, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, bribery, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement at 4:45 p.m. March 29. Officers say they attempted to stop her at Ash Road and Riverbend Circle in Osceola for traffic violations and being reported as a reckless driver. Police say Sardi failed field sobriety testing and attempted to bride the officer, disturbed the peace, and resisted law enforcement.
HIT-AND-RUN
Judith Roberts reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:20 p.m. March 29 that Sherri Voelkert was struck by a blue motorcycle that fled that scene at 22856 C.R. 4.