Two people were injured in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash Wednesday near Middlebury.
A minivan driven by Colleen Prough, Goshen, was rear-ended by a pickup truck driven by Gale Laudeman, Bremen, while Prough was stopped on U.S. 20 at C.R. 27 around 2:15 p.m. Laudeman then drove off the highway and struck a utility pole, Elkhart County police said.
The crash also pushed Prough’s van into the middle of the intersection, where she was struck again by a tractor-trailer driven by David Mishler, Wakarusa. Mishler then collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Lavon Yoder, Goshen, according to police.
Yoder was flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive treatment for head injuries, police said. He was also cited for not wearing a seat belt.
Prough was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be examined for complaints of pain, police said.
Laudeman and Mishler did not report any injuries. Laudeman was cited for speeding and for not wearing a seat belt, the release shows.
CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CASE
Elkhart County police reported Wednesday a person told police he possessed child pornography at a house, 24270 Lynn Drive, near Dunlap from between August 2009 and September.
CRASH
A tractor-trailer driven by Megan Barlow, Bloomington, collided with a car driven by Allison Whitehead, Goshen, at C.R. 27 and C.R. 40 when Barlow pulled into the intersection around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Whitehead and a passenger in her car, Bryce Whitehead, of Goshen, were taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for injuries from the crash. A baby was also in the car, but was not injured, police said.
Barlow did not report any injuries. She was cited by police for disregarding a stop sign.
ARRESTS
• Mark Gibson, 48, 909 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash in the 2300 block of West Wilden Avenue around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday. In a report, police indicated one person was injured in the crash and taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment.
• Joseph Johnson, 30, Centreville, Michigan, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, as well as for a warrant after police responded to a complaint about an unwanted party Wednesday at a property in the 3200 block of East 750 North in Howe.
• Luis Flores Pizana, 21, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Peddler’s Village and Reliance roads around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday. Flores Pizana was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Maria Monreal Rodriguez, 41, 457 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving without a license after police responded to her report that she was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Bashor Road and Colonial Manor Drive around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. Monreal Rodriguez was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
The other vehicle involved in the crash was located later, and police learned it had been stolen out of Elkhart. The vehicle was impounded.
THEFT
Brian Kreger, Antioch, Illinois reported to Goshen police the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle while he was working at GDC Inc., 815 Logan St., around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.
VEHICLE RECOVERED
Elkhart County police assisted a Michigan State Police investigation and found a stolen pickup truck at 10700 C.R. 4 in Middlebury on Oct. 7. The truck was then impounded.
FRAUD
• Abigail Loveall, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud involving a welfare benefits card that occurred Tuesday.
• Kendal Sommers, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between March 23 and 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.