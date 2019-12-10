Two people were injured in a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles in Goshen Monday.
An SUV driven by H. Darlene Shidler-Petrat, Goshen, rear-ended a pickup truck stopped in front of her in traffic in the 700 block of Lincolnway East around 3:15 p.m., Goshen police said in a report.
The crash pushed the truck, driven by Jerry Riley, Goshen, into the rear of an SUV driven by Maria Sanchez, Goshen. And Sanchez’s SUV was pushed into the rear of an SUV driven by Leslie Warden, Mishawaka while they were stopped in traffic, according to the report.
Shidler-Petrat was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for chest pain. Riley was treated at the scene for back pain, according to the police report. Sanchez and Warden did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Timothy Garner, 57, 68382 C.R. 23, New Paris, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at 68349 C.R. 23 around midnight Tuesday.
• Lindsay Bennett, 25, 525 N. Beech Road, Osceola, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement as well as for a warrant in St. Joseph County following a traffic stop at Main and Walnut streets around 1:40 p.m. Monday. Bennett was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped, police said.
• Adam Karr, 23, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of resisting law enforcement as police arrested him on an Elkhart County warrant at 100 Lincoln Ave. around 11:45 a.m. Monday.
• Dakota Ellsworth, 25, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash after a vehicle Ellsworth drove struck a fence and a tree at 24095 C.R. 38 near Goshen around 11 a.m. Monday. Ellsworth was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Cynthia Sampson, 43, 58091 Benham Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 20 and Ind. 15 north of Goshen around 7 a.m. Monday.
• Seth Lentych-Hack, 21, 1124 Kilbourn St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 2600 block of Ponderosa Court around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
• Trevor Johnson, 27, 1031 Concord Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and driving without a license following a police pursuit that started around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Johnson allegedly fled during a traffic stop at Lincoln and Chicago avenues, led police on a vehicle chase in the city, and stopped in a yard at 620 Wilkinson St., police said in a probable cause affidavit.
Johnson got out of the vehicle he was driving with his hands up. But he then ran north and headed into a yard at 512 Chicago Ave. before an officer tackled him near the Elkhart River bank behind the house. He was taken into custody there, the affidavit shows.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Clara Howell of Fast Food Mart reported to Goshen police a glass door was apparently struck by a blunt object and cracked at the business, 224 N. Main St., around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. The building wasn’t entered, police said.
BURGLARIES
• Noah White, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his home, 608 N. Second St., around 8 p.m. Monday.
• Tim Sell of the Salvation Army reported to Goshen police a shed was burglarized at the organization, 1013 N. Main St., around 9:15 a.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• A 17-year-old boy reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from Taco Bell, 701 W. Pike St., around 11:10 p.m. Monday.
• Debra Garber, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft as well as vandalism at Lightning Clean Laundry, 202 Johnston St., around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
FORGERY
Ruby Elliott, Goshen, reported to Goshen police checks were stolen and forged around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Maria Martinez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her identity was used to open a credit card in her name around 4:20 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at United Trailers in Bristol reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud at the business that occurred sometime between Nov. 20 and last Friday.
• Christopher Corbin, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred last Thursday.
HIT-AND-RUN
James Thiskel reported to Goshen police a tractor-trailer struck a stop sign and damaged it at South 15th Street and Lincolnway East around 1:15 p.m. Monday. The driver of the truck then left the scene, according to a report.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Charles Buis Jr., 32, South Bend, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody last Friday.
