ELKHART — Four people were injured when they were attacked by two dogs Monday morning. The owner of the dogs was arrested.
According to a report from Elkhart County Sheriff's Capt. Michael Culp, at about 9:09 a.m. Monday, a 79-year-old woman was walking her leashed dog on Green Valley Parkway near Melrose Place when two male Staffordshire bull terriers ran into the street and attacked them. Three people in the area rushed to aid the woman; however, they were injured as well, Culp stated.
The officer who responded to the scene found the dogs in the immediate area. "Due to their active aggression, both were shot to protect the citizens and first responders on scene," Culp stated in a press release. "One dog died at the scene and the second was transported by the Elkhart County Humane Society for treatment."
The 79-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were taken by ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital for serious injuries to their backs and lower extremities, the report reads.
Two 38-year-old women were assessed by paramedics for lower extremity injuries and declined further medical treatment at the scene.
The 79-year-old female's dog suffered no apparent injuries in the attack.
Further investigation determined that Hector Valadez, 50, Elkhart, was the owner of the dogs, Culp reported. Valadez was taken into custody for two counts of harboring a non-immunized dog as a Class B misdemeanor.
A 24-year-old woman involved in a fight with a Goshen woman told Elkhart County deputies she was punched and cut during the altercation Saturday night.
As a result, Tia Smith, 31, Goshen, was arrested on charges of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, battery with a deadly weapon, and resisting law enforcement, according to a sheriff's report.
Officers stated in the report that Smith punched the 24-year-old in the face and cut her with a knife, and then forcibly resisted law enforcement at 57607 C.R. 117, Goshen.
Smith was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
ARRESTS
• Daniel Garcia, 21, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 23085 Janiper Drive, Elkhart, at 7:02 a.m. Sunday. Police said they found him in a vehicle in the yard of the home. Garcia reportedly failed a certified chemical breath test and was incarcerated in the Elkhart County Jail.
• Dallas Ray Blankenship III, 27, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of being in possession of a stolen vehicle and falsely identifying himself at 3:52 p.m. Saturday at 2228 Lincolnway East, Goshen. Blankenship was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Logan Robbins, 26, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of having a fictitious license plate, multiple warrants, and possession of an altered firearm as a convicted felon at 10:35 a.m. Sunday after Goshen police attempted a traffic stop on a red Monte Carlo for the false license plate. Robbins was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
AWOL
Nicole Enochs, 44, Silver Lake, is accused by Elkhart County corrections of failing to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 6:20 a.m. Thursday and is considered absent without leave.
EMBEZZLEMENT
Karla Olvera reported to Goshen police at 1:28 p.m. Sunday a series of thefts from 2304 Lincolnway East, Walmart, by an employee. A 17-year-old old girl was arrested and release to her guardian with a pending court date.
THEFTS
• Lindsay Taylor reported to Goshen police at 2:07 p.m. Monday the theft of a lawnmower from her property at 228 Winchester Trails.
• Goshen police were called at 3:10 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Breezy Lane by a 25-year-old man in reference to a motor vehicle theft at 61108 C.R. 17.
• Ahmad Sobuh reported to Goshen police at 9 p.m. June 9 the theft of two cell phones from his residence at 415 N. Second St.
• Douglas Treece reported to Goshen police at 7:01 p.m. Monday that his vehicle’s license plate was stolen near 712 N. Fifth St.
• Elizabeth Okakpu reported to Goshen police at 8:11 p.m. Monday that someone entered her hotel room and stole money at 2110 Keystone Drive.
• Michelle Tucker reported to Goshen police that between March 21-24, two thefts totaling $11,404,16 from the Business Assurance Property Management and Realty, 19097 C.R. 46, New Paris.
• Alesha Bess reported Elkhart County deputies that between 8 p.m. May 30 and 8 p.m. June 6 someone stole her package that contained a man’s diamond wedding ring.
FRAUD
• Carol Black reported to Goshen police at 1:49 p.m. that a Verizon Wireless account had been opened in her name without her knowledge, at 1220 E. Douglas St.
• Belen Salinas reported to Goshen police at 5:25 p.m. Monday that her purse was stolen at 1075 N. Main St., and her credit card was used.
• Jane Jamison reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:37 a.m. Saturday fraudulent charges on two of her bank accounts totaling $3,060.00, from the day before at 22494 Pine Arbor Drive.
• Rachael Starkweather reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 6:21 p.m. on June 3 someone transferred $75 from her Cash App on her stolen phone.
• Jacob Stone reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 11 p.m. June 7 and 10:27 a.m. June 8 someone committed fraud.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Katherine Method reported to Goshen police at 5:57 p.m. Monday that someone struck her car on the highway and left the scene prior to police arrival at 500 Lincolnway East.
• Denise Byer reported to Elkhart County deputies that her 2013 Chrysler Town & Country was sideswiped by a dark-colored SUV near 30015 Old U.S. 33, Elkhart, at 8:55 p.m. Monday.
• Goshen police were called to the intersection of C.R. 17 and C. R. 28 in reference to a semi-truck and vehicle transport trailer crashing into a white Dodge Journey owned by Preston Hershberger, 23, Goshen, at 3 p.m. Sunday. The suspect driver is still undetermined at this time.
• Brent Byrd reported to Goshen police at 10:40 a.m. Sunday that his parked car was struck while parked outside his residence at 111 Crescent St., Goshen.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Maria Rosas Martinez reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:52 p.m. Monday that several neighborhood children had damaged the skirting of her trailer at 313 Mossberg Lane.
• Cindy Shafer reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 6:50 p.m. Sunday windows on her outbuilding at 23278 Martin Ave., Elkhart, were broken.
• Sie Sharp reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:07 p.m. Sunday that someone damaged his property at 53227 C.R. 39, Middlebury.
• Odalis Torres reported to Goshen police at 11:31 p.m. Sunday that someone vandalized property at her residence in the 500 block of N. Fifth St., Goshen.