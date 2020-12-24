Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 33 near Second Street at 4:04 p.m. Thursday.
According to Goshen police, a 2015 Ford Escape driven by Jissel A. Hidalgo, 25, 212 W. Pike St., Goshen, was eastbound on U.S. 33 (Pike Street) in the inside lane of travel. A 2015 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Ericka Owens, 47, 1615 N. 15th St., Apt. 129, Niles, Michigan, was also eastbound on Pike and was in the outside lane of travel.
Police said that the front bumper of the Escape made contact with the front driver’s side of the Jetta. Hidalgo told police that she was trying to turn into her driveway when the crash happened.
Hidalgo was treated at the scene and three others from the Jetta were taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Police reported that along with Owens, also taken to the hospital were passengers Trinity Owens, 8, Fort Wayne, and Andrew Kennedy, 42, Niles, Michigan.
They were all later released from the hospital, police reported.
One hurt in crash
A Goshen man was injured when his vehicle struck an earth embankment on Ind. 4, near C.R. 28 at 12:29 a.m. Friday.
According to Goshen police, a 2011 Regal driven by James Lee, 33, 502 W. Wilden Ave., was westbound on Ind. 4 when his vehicle left the north side of the road and struck an earth embankment. The impact caused all of the airbags to deploy, police reported.
Lee told police he was driving toward Goshen when he had to swerve to miss another vehicle that was in his lane. Police said marks on the road showed that Lee entered the curve and traveled into the eastbound lane and then back to the westbound lane before leaving the road.
Lee complained of left hip and leg pain. He was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment.
The police report shows he was cited for driving without a valid license and for driving while intoxicated.
ARRESTS
Goshen police made several arrests Wednesday into early Friday. They include a case where two men were taken into custody outside a Lippert facility.
• Eric Rose, 27, Michigan City, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of battery to a police officer, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful entry into a vehicle after police stopped him in the parking lot of Lippert Components Inc., 2423 Messick Drive, around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday.
Another man at the scene, Jeremy Rose, 29, Michigan City, was also arrested on a charge of false informing as police alleged he lied about his identity. Jeremy Rose was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• David Carranza, 38, 1722 Windsor Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license after police found him slumped over the wheel of a vehicle at Beaver Lane and Chicago Avenue around 1:05 a.m. Thursday.
• Rachel White, 31, 421 N. Vine St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at C.R. 17 and C.R. 28 around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.
• Marquiz Vaughn, 18, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of battery, intimidation and possession of marijuana after police responded to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. A Walmart staff member had cheek pain from the battery, according to a police report.
• Tricia Matthews, 58604 C.R. 111, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash. Police, after reviewing surveillance video, identified Matthews as the driver of a vehicle that struck a car in the parking lot of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around noon Wednesday, according to a report by police. Matthews later returned to the store where she was arrested. She was then released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Gina Rider, 38, 22954 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:04 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to police, she was stopped for erratic driving at C.R. 17 and C.R. 28 and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jeffrey H. Penny, 46, 57790 Yukon St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:47 p.m. Thursday on a charge of shoplifting at 4024 Elkhart Road. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
• James Lee II, 33, 502 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:29 a.m. Friday in the 16000 block of Ind. 4 on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Gene Hartman, 30, 403 W. Pike St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:30 a.m. Friday at his home on charges of battery, domestic battery and strangulation. Both victims complained of pain and minor injuries, police reported. Hartman had a laceration to his forearm. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
BURGLARY
Rhoda Butler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her front door had been forced open at her home, 308 E. Madison St., around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
A 45-year-old Goshen woman called 911 after finding herself inside a home she did not know in the 400 block of Westwood Road at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The woman also did not know how she got there, police reported. The homeowner, officers reported, was sound asleep and had no idea the woman was there.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Ebony Alexander reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged by another vehicle while it was parked outside her apartment, 2624 Ponderosa Court, around 1:55 a.m. Thursday.
• Aryanna Windmon, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:17 p.m. Thursday that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle at 2624 Ponderosa Court. The other driver left without providing information, according to the police report.
CRASH
A car driven by Miranda Craft, Elkhart, struck the concrete base surrounding a light pole as she was heading for the exit of the parking lot at Greencroft, 1225 Greencroft Drive, around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Goshen police said in a report.
Craft was treated at the scene for chest pain.
UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL
Edwina Adams, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she lent her car to her grandson two weeks ago, and he has yet to return it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.