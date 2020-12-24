GOSHEN [mdash] Orie J. Miller, 81, of Goshen, passed away at 3:02 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his residence after a short illness. He was born Jan. 26, 1939, in Arthur, Illinois, to Jacob E. and Polly (Helmuth) Miller. On Nov. 2, 1958, he married Anna Martin, to whom he was married for 50…