Two people are jailed after leading police on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday that started near Syracuse and ended with a crash near Fort Wayne.
Ricky Johnson, 40, Warsaw, allegedly fled as Indiana State Police troopers sought to stop the car he was driving on Ind. 13 in Kosciusko County around 3 p.m., the state police said in a news release.
The pursuit wound toward Elkhart County, back down around Lake Wawasee, and veered into Noble County where police said Johnson took U.S. 33, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph, south into the Churubusco area. Bags of items, as well as a gun, were tossed from the car in the process, police said. From there, police followed Johnson into Auburn, where he lost a tire to stop sticks and also allegedly drove through a fence at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum. He then headed into Allen County, where he crashed, with his car falling onto its side in a ditch along Tonkel Road, according to the release.
Johnson and a woman in the car, Angela Rogers, 37, Rochester, were taken into custody. A third person was trapped in the car, and police said officers had to flip it upright again before freeing the passenger.
After the three were treated at a hospital in Fort Wayne, Johnson was jailed in Kosciusko County on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of a syringe, possession of a gun by a serious violent felon and reckless driving. Rogers was also jailed on charges of possession of a syringe as well as for a warrant out of Fulton County, where police said she was a fugitive. The third person was released without being charged, the release shows.
PURSUIT
The driver of a vehicle led Goshen police on a high-speed pursuit after fleeing a traffic stop at Lincoln Avenue and Silver Lane around 1:35 a.m. Wednesday. When the vehicle stopped at 408 Summer St., police said the driver got out, fled on foot and evaded police.
POSSIBLE ABDUCTION
Doris Martinez reported to Goshen police Tuesday her daughter, an adult, was possibly abducted by suspects in a foreign country.
ARREST
Enrique Hernandez, 23, 1711 Roys Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Midway roads around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARIES
• Virgelina Esparza, Goshen, reported to Goshen police there was an attempt to break into her restaurant, Menudos La China, at 100 N. Eighth St. around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Katie Smith reported to Elkhart County police kitchen appliances were stolen from a vacant house, 392 S. Wood Sage St., in Bristol sometime between Jan. 8 and around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Daniel Emmans reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday the license plate was stolen off his truck while it was parked at Stateline Automotive, 50779 Ind. 15, in Bristol sometime between Jan. 6 and Sunday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a case of theft that occurred Sunday at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Luanne Yoder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday her vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer Jan. 5, and the truck’s driver then left the scene.
• Bonnie Kidd reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was rear-ended by a car on U.S. 6 between Ind. 15 and C.R. 23 around 2:35 p.m. Monday. The car’s driver left the scene without stopping to exchange information or call police, a report shows.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Trevor Slessman, 23, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
