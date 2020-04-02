An Elkhart man and three women are charged in an alleged scheme in which a Goshen family’s checks were stolen and cashed.
Kevonte Shorter, Alexandria Novy of Elkhart, Jolynn Saiz of Elkhart, and Breanna Tuohy of Mishawaka each face felony counts of forgery, while Shorter is also charged with corrupt business influence and theft.
The case opened last December when a woman told Goshen police about 20 of her checks were missing and four of them had been cashed. The woman had just returned home from a trip and discovered the losses, the probable cause affidavit in the case shows.
The woman said she had let Shorter stay at her house, and she recognized Novy’s name among the cashed checks, identifying her as Shorter’s girlfriend.
Copies of the checks showed a $460 check with Novy’s name on it was cashed at an Interra Credit Union branch Dec. 5 in Elkhart. Three checks made out to Saiz — totaling $1,010 — were cashed at an Interra branch between Nov. 26 and Dec. 1, the affidavit shows.
During interviews with a detective, Novy said Shorter gave her the checks he took and told her to write them out while Saiz would sign them. Once they were cashed, Shorter would keep the money. He also told Novy to tell police she received the checks from a different man, the affidavit shows.
Novy at first refused to tell police who gave her the checks, but said she was told cashing them wasn’t a crime because the checks were less than $1,000, the affidavit shows. She gave up Shorter’s name in a second interview. Saiz told police Novy gave her checks. After she cashed them, she brought the money back to Novy, and then she would get paid, the affidavit shows.
Then, in January, the victim’s son told police his checkbook was also missing, and a check had been cashed. A copy showed the check, made out to Tuohy, was cashed at an Interra branch Jan. 16, according to the affidavit.
Tuohy told police Shorter told her what to write on the check and had driven her to the bank to cash it, the affidavit shows.
On Wednesday, Shorter was charged with five felony counts of forgery, a count of corrupt business influence and a count of theft in Elkhart County Superior Court 2. Forgery cases were also filed against Novy and Saiz, with Novy charged with four counts, and Saiz charged with three counts, court information shows.
Tuohy was charged with a forgery count Monday in a case related to the incident in January.
ARREST
Gregory Gross, 35, Chicago Heights, Illinois, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of kidnapping and burglary after police responded to a call involving a 4-year-old child at a home at the Winchester Trails mobile home community around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
A police spokeswoman described the case as a domestic situation between Gross, as the apparent father, and the child’s biological mother in the absence of a custody agreement.
The child was not injured.
CRASH
David Banicki, Lakeville, was injured when he crashed the car he was driving at Ind. 119 and C.R. 11 around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Elkhart County police said another vehicle had failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection, forcing Banicki to swerve to avoid striking the vehicle. In the process, he left the road and collided with a utility pole, a news release shows. The other vehicle left the scene.
Banicki complained of back pain at the scene, the release shows.
THEFTS
• Ja-Vona Emerson, Lakeville, reported to Goshen police her dog was taken from a house, 313 S. Riverside Blvd., around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• Dustin Eby, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a laptop was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, on March 27.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Wednesday thefts that occurred at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, on March 22 and March 26.
BURGLARY
James Peshina, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a handgun and $50 were stolen from his bedroom during a burglary at his house, 24465 Copper Ridge Drive, sometime between 6:30 and 10:20 a.m. Wednesday. A television was also stolen from his garage. The suspect entered the house through unlocked doors, a report shows.
IDENTITY DECEPTION
Diana Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a person used her identity for employment in 2018.
