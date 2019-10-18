Local police made four arrests recently. They are:
• Walter Bush, 2 Post Road, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery, battery, resisting law enforcement on foot and possession of marijuana while at his home at 3:48 p.m. Thursday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Seth Kauffman, 30, 1981 N. Old U.S.31, Rochester, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle in the 500 block of Lincolnway East at 4:41 p.m. Thursday. He was booked into the county jail.
• James Wilson, 21, 1460 Hampton Circle, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of shoplifting and false informing while at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 5:36 p.m. Thursday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Robert Waller, 47, 709 N. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue at 9:06 p.m. Thursday. He was booked into the county jail.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Bo Letherman, Goshen, told Goshen police a newly construction home located at 2017 Westoria Drive, Goshen, was damaged at 8 a.m. Thursday.
• Shellie Payton, Goshen, told Goshen police her vehicle was damaged while parked in the 400 block of West Wilden Avenue at 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
• Darrell Robinson, Goshen, told Goshen police someone broke out a window to his vehicle while it was parked in the 700 block of South 13th Street at 4:14 a.m. Friday.
• Aaronette Franks, Goshen, told Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized while parked in the 900 block of South Eighth Street at 5:36 a.m. Friday.
• Laura Garcia, residing in the 21000 block of Horseshoe Court, Goshen, told Elkhart County police someone drove through her yard at 11:37 p.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Maricela Salazar, Goshen, told Goshen police someone broke into her car while it was parked in the 1500 block of West Clinton Street at 12:35 p.m. Thursday and stole her purse.
• Michelle Sosa, Goshen, told Goshen police several items were stolen out of her locked vehicle while it was parked in the 800 block of South 12th Street at 2:17 a.m. Friday.
• Nelson Hernandez, residing in the 61000 block of C.R. 17, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered his neighbor has been using his electricity without permission at 4:29 a.m. Friday.
• Michael Yankosky Jr., residing in the 600 block of West Wilkinson Street, Goshen, told Goshen police his vehicle was stolen at 6:09 a.m. Friday.
