Police found several stolen vehicles and tools during a bust which also led to four arrests near Howe last weekend.
Officers investigating a reported truck theft found a pickup truck matching the description parked Saturday at a property, 3280 E. 750 North. Police also found two men sitting in a car and two more people sleeping in a camper, LaGrange County police said in a news release.
As the investigation continued, police identified the truck as one stolen out of Angola, as well as two stolen motorcycles, a stolen off-road vehicle, a stolen iPad, stolen license plates, numerous stolen tools and a stolen gun. Police also found what was described as a “significant quantity” of marijuana, plus methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
The four people at the site were arrested:
• William Pallaschke, 28, Three Rivers, Michigan, faces charges of possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a handgun without a license;
• John Wales, 25, Sturgis, Michigan, faces charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a handgun without a license;
• Austin Shaw, Sturgis, Michigan, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a handgun without a license;
• Hope Lowry, Michigan, faces charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WORKPLACE CONFLICT
Staff at Smoker Craft Inc. reported to Elkhart County police employees threatened to shoot each other while fighting on company property, 67977 C.R. 23, in New Paris around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
ARRESTS
• Goshen police arrested a 15-year-old girl on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, illegal consumption of alcohol and driving without a license following a crash around 1:05 p.m. Tuesday.
In a report, police said the girl was apparently speeding when the SUV she was driving rear-ended a car driven by Karina Rodriguez, Goshen, at 2565 Lincolnway East near Maple City Drive.
Rodriguez did not report any injuries.
The teen apparently had a chest abrasion, according to the report. After her arrest, police released the girl to a parent with a citation to appear in court.
• Anthony Gunderson, 48, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery following an incident in the 53000 block of Palmetto Drive around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Ivan Arriaga reported to Elkhart County police Monday a Google Chromebook, belonging to Concord Community Schools, was stolen from his vehicle at Global Composites Inc., 58190 C.R. 3, in Elkhart on Oct. 7.
• Craig Fisher reported to Elkhart County police a tub of brass valves was stolen from 23398 C.R. 36 in Goshen on Oct. 9.
CRASHES
• A car driven by Jonathan King, Middlebury, collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Alex Goodsell, Mishawaka, when King failed to yield the right of way at Elkhart and Pearl streets around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
King was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said. Police also cited King for failing to yield the right of way.
Goodsell did not report any injuries.
• A pickup truck driven by Fenold Jean, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Betty Halsey, Goshen, at Eighth and Purl streets around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Goshen police said in a report.
Jean and Halsey both received medical treatment for injuries from the crash.
HIT-AND-RUN
Susan Droptiny reported to Elkhart County police a car crashed through a fence at Elkhart Plastics, 51703 Packard Drive, in Middlebury, and the driver then fled the scene around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday.
FIRES
• Elkhart firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at a house, 214 Bank St., around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes. Nobody was in the house at the time, but firefighters found two dogs inside and got them out safely, the department said in a news release.
• Elkhart firefighters responded to a fire at a house, 1817 Osolo Road, around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday.
The fire was found on the first floor and in the basement, and it was brought under control in about 35 minutes, the department said in a news release.
Nobody was in the house at the time, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Staff at Meadowlark Cars reported to Goshen police a vehicle was damaged and there was graffiti at the business, 102 Middlebury St., around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday.
• Staff at Kerricock Construction reported to Goshen police property was damaged at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
Goshen police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the parking lot of Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
Goshen police received a report about a possible case of identity deception at Lippert Components Inc., 2602 College Ave., around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Bruce Embery, 52, South Bend, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody last Saturday.
VEHICLE RECOVERED
Goshen police recovered a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Illinois at a house, 1219 Northstone Road, around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.