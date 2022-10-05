GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has confirmed that there was no foul play involved in the death of a man found outside the Rieth Interpretative Center, 410 W. Plymouth St., Sept. 29.
Officers were called to the location at 1:37 p.m. in reference to a subject who was found unresponsive in the woods behind the center. Paramedics determined the person to be deceased.
Although there were no signs of foul play at the scene, the ECHU was called in to investigate.
THEFT
• Cory Watt, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:47 a.m. Tuesday to report that his enclosed cargo trailer was stolen while parked at 808 S. Greene Road, Goshen.
• Dawna Heiliger, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday to report that several items were stolen from out of her locked vehicle while it was parked in the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue in Goshen between 7:30 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARY
• Amanda Hazinski contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:51 a.m. Monday to report that her storage unit located at 28874 C.R. 4, Elkhart, was burglarized sometime between Sept. 1 and Monday. She noted that the stolen items included a king-size bed, a king-size mattress and box spring, an ottoman, a two-wheel dolly and six totes with clothing and personal items, according to a police report.
• Katie Smith, property manager of Timberbrook Mobile Home Park, 54686 C.R. 19, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:20 p.m. Monday to report that someone entered two new trailers by force and removed and/or damaged the Electrolux kitchen appliances and Carrier HVAC systems sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. Monday.
ARRESTS
• Brandon Meek, 41, 120 N. Virgil St., Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of public intoxication, sniffing-inhaling toxic vapors, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official after he was allegedly found intoxicated and inhaling toxic vapors while in the parking lot of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Jacqueline Dollins, 49, 3715 Lincolnway East, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 19 and C.R. 6 at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Zachary Swallows contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5 p.m. Monday to report that his vehicle was struck by a white passenger car at the intersection of Ind. 15 and U.S. 20. The driver of the passenger car then left the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Dennis Maloney, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday to report that property belonging to Maple Leaf Commons, 2926 Elkhart Road, Goshen, had been damaged.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:40 p.m. Monday to report that John Coleman, 25, homeless, failed to return to custody at 11 a.m. Monday and is now considered absent without leave.
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:44 p.m. Monday to report that Ricardo Martinez, 26, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 8:39 a.m. Monday and is now considered absent without leave.
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:46 p.m. Monday to report that Ashley Collins, 32, South Bend, failed to return to custody at 4:02 p.m. Friday and is now considered absent without leave.