A Fort Wayne man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Amy Meroney, 51, Warsaw, was stopped in her van facing west on Ind. 120, east of C.R. 21, waiting for eastbound traffic to clear before turning south into a property at 19670 Ind. 120, Bristol. As she was turning, her vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by a motorcycle driven by Andre Madison, 26, Fort Wayne, who was attempting to pass her while heading west on Ind. 120.
Madison was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital by Bristol EMS for treatment of a fractured right leg. Meroney was uninjured.
Madison was cited for improper passing, operating a motorcycle without and endorsement, driving without a license and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
ARRESTS
• Ronald Davidhizar, 81, 203 Middlebury St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident after officers were dispatched to 416 N. Main St., Goshen, at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a crash where the driver had fled the scene. He was released pending a court date.
• Delfina Laffitte, 21, 522 1/2 S. Fifth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while at her home at 6:07 a.m. Tuesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Stephen Bennett, 31, 210 S. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of false informing and an active warrant out of Kosciusko County after officers were dispatched to a residence at 1104 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, to investigate a criminal trespass report. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Luis Daniel Garcia Medina, 22, 12241 C.R. 32 1/2, Plateville, Colorado, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit in the 61000 block of Old C.R. 17, Goshen, at 2:58 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Tabitha Baldridge, Nappanee, contacted Goshen police at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of her purse from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 2855 Hackberry Drive, Goshen.
• Goshen police were contacted at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shoplifting incident that occurred at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, on June 24.
• Goshen police were contacted at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shoplifting incident that occurred at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, on May 13.
• Goshen police were contacted at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shoplifting incident that occurred at Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East, Goshen, on July 11.
• Danny Penney, 57790 Yukon St., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:09 p.m. Monday to report that his 2005 Cadillac CTS was stolen while parked in his garage sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 4:30 a.m. Monday.
• Elkhart County deputies were contacted at 8:46 a.m. Friday regarding a shoplifting incident that occurred at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, sometime between 3 and 4:05 p.m. July 12.
• Joshua Hayes contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole the registration sticker from off of his vehicle while it was parked at 51008 Ind. 15, Bristol, sometime between noon Friday and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARIES
• Scott Miller, 58389 C.R. 3, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies Tuesday to report that someone broke into his home and stole various items sometime between Dec. 1, 2021, and 3 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Joe Clark, Mishawaka, contacted Goshen police at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday to report the discovery of a fraudulent transaction on his bank account statement.