POLICE NEWS: Former doughnut store manager faces molestation charge

A formal charge or charges could be filed in Warsaw Thursday against a former Rise'n Roll doughnut franchise manager accused of child molestation.
Vincent Banks, 56, Claypool was arrested by Kosciusko County police and booked into jail on a child molestation charge Tuesday. He was taken into custody following an investigation interview, according to Kosciusko County police spokesman Sgt. Christopher Francis.
While bond was set at $50,250, the Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office has a hold for Banks to remain detained while awaiting the filing of formal charges.
Francis said the charges should be filed Thursday. An affidavit detailing the accusations against Banks and supporting his arrest should be filed with the charges.
Banks managed the Rise'n Roll bakery franchise in Warsaw after it opened in 2017.
Russ Crawford, executive director of the Middlebury-based company, said Banks’ role as the franchise’s manager ended about six months ago. Indiana Secretary of State records list Banks’ wife the location’s principal owner along with two others.
FORGERY
Elkhart County police received a tip a business in Bristol was assisting employees in falsifying employment documents. The tip was submitted around 3:50 p.m. Monday, according to a report.
ARRESTS
• Cass Sharp, 52, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of public intoxication at Rogers Park around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. Sharp had encountered police three separate times because of his intoxication before he was arrested, according to a report. He was first treated at Goshen Hospital and then booked into jail, police said.
• James Maskovich, 39, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at 4522 Elkhart Road around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. Maskovich was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Goshen police arrested a 16-year-old boy on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The boy was released to guardians, police said.
• Dashon Wingo, 21, Broadmore Estates, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of possession of a handgun without a permit following a traffic stop at Eighth Street and Indiana Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
BATTERY
Robert Rouse, Goshen, reported to Goshen police early Wednesday he witnessed a battery and the possible theft of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Boys & Girls Club along Crescent Street.
BURGLARIES
• Gary Condict, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his home was entered as he took a nap in the 100 block of North Eighth Street around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.
• Cynthia Tomlonson, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police several items were stolen from her home in the 53000 block of Woodside Drive sometime between 7 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Elizabeth Fritz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her driver’s license was stolen from St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 502 N. Main St., around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
• Bradley Machin, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police his 2018 VIP Bahama moped was stolen from his home, 397 Wood Sage St., sometime early Monday morning.
COUNTERFEITING
Timothy Kovak, Mendon, Michigan, reported to Goshen police a case of counterfeiting at 203 S. Silverwood Lane around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Miguel Rolon, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle and his house were damaged at 61108 C.R. 17 around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
RUNAWAY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 17-year-old girl left the emergency shelter in an SUV occupied by a male and a female at 62226 C.R. 15 around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
