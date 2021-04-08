Fire, fueled by wind, damaged a Forest River RV plant in Elkhart Wednesday.
Elkhart firefighters responded to the facility, 902 C.R. 1, around 12:45 p.m. and found equipment on fire outside. In a news release, fire personnel said steady wind helped spread the fire to the building. The flames then penetrated an exterior wall and reach a small area inside.
The sprinkler system activated, which helped firefighters bring the fire under control, the release reads. The process took about 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
CRASH
A box truck driven by Russell Barker, North Liberty, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Sarah Gerber, Nappanee, as Gerber stopped for traffic on C.R. 38 east of C.R. 17 around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Gerber was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment for a few injuries, according to police.
Barker did not report any injuries. Police cited him for following another vehicle too closely.
ARRESTS
• Walter Portillo, 37, 1024 Lucerne Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license following a traffic stop. Police had stopped Portillo after responding to a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the area of 64808 C.R. 19 near Goshen around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday.
• Dashawn Parnell, 30, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on an arrest warrant while also facing charges of driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance and possession of marijuana after police responded to a chain-reaction crash in the 1700 block of Elkhart Road around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said Parnell had rear-ended a vehicle, which led to a chain-reaction crash that involved multiple other vehicles. Minor injuries were involved, and all the injured refused medical treatment at the scene, police said in a report.
• Eric Lewis, 40, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at Second and Pike streets around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Ray Klassen, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a bullet was found lodged in the roof of his home, 60944 C.R. 19, around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Timothy Doyle, Goshen, reported to Goshen police damage was found to the Goshen Little League Park dugout, 1902 W. Lincoln Ave., around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Andrew Cline, South Bend, reported to Goshen police he was involved in a vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Maple City Drive around 2:35 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without leaving contact information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.