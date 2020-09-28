Lawrence Horvath-Cambron, 32, 244 Espanola Drive, North Port, Florida, was arrested by LaGrange County police on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving following a traffic stop on Ind. 120, near C.R. 100 West, early Saturday evening.
According to police, a suspicious vehicle was reported in the area of 11900 W. U.S. 20, Shipshewana, at around 7:35 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses reported seeing a male driving a white van through a yard in the area of C.R. 1150 West with all the doors open.
A short time later, other witnesses reported seeing the same van traveling east on Ind. 120, near Ind. 5, at a high rate of speed.
Deputies with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office located the van traveling east on Ind. 120, near C.R. 110 West, at approximately 94 mph. A traffic stop was initiated, and Horvath-Cambron reportedly exited the van, but left it in gear, causing the van to continue east on Ind. 120 for a time before eventually exiting the roadway.
Deputies indicated that when they attempted to detain Horvath-Cambron, he resisted, biting a deputy in the hand before he could be restrained. Once restrained, Horvath-Cambron was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital for treatment of symptoms consistent with excited delirium.
Horvath-Cambron stated that he had recently used methamphetamine, but no illegal drugs were located in his vehicle or on his person.
Additional charges are pending at this time.
ARRESTS
• Angel Galvan, 20, 511 Cross St., and Guillermo Gonzalez, 20, 1304 Cosmo St., were arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor while in the 1200 block of Berkey Avenue at 2:59 p.m. Sunday. They were released pending a court date.
• Brittney Martinez, 33, 518 Kollar St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at 2219 Rieth Boulevard at 8:06 p.m. Sunday. She was booked into the county jail.
• Jesus Zermeno Perez, 22, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic collision near the intersection of C.R. 38 and C.R. 31 at 3:35 p.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Francis Ssonko, 29, 25089 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a crash near the intersection of Ind. 119 and C.R. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail.
CRASHES
• George Gama, Goshen, told Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while at the intersection of Madison and Fifth streets at 9:13 p.m. Sunday. The other vehicle then left the scene prior to police arrival.
THEFTS
• Anna Carpenter, Goshen, told Goshen police two bicycles were stolen while parked at 301 Winchester Trail at 12:14 p.m. Sunday.
• Mark Altenhof, Goshen, told Goshen police the license plate was stolen from off of his vehicle while it was parked at 1206 S. Eighth St. at 6:38 p.m. Sunday.
• Tonya Gorsuch told Elkhart County police someone stole several packages from 61128 Ind. 15, Goshen, between 2 a.m. Sept. 23 and 4 a.m. Sept. 24.
• Melanie Farver told Elkhart County police multiple pieces of jewelry were stolen from a house, 14933 Falcon Lane, Goshen, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday.
• Craig Meranda told Elkhart County police someone entered his unlocked farm office, 67240 C.R. 17, Goshen, and stole a firearm, ammunition and food items at 7:42 a.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Jessica Viruez, Goshen, told Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized while parked at 2807 Oakwood Drive at 11:20 a.m. Sunday.
• Cainan Keesling, 788 Broadmore Estates, told Elkhart County police three vehicles parked at his property were damaged when someone poured eggs, flour, sugar, syrup and toilet paper on the vehicles at 9:58 a.m. Saturday.
• A patrol officer with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reported that someone tried to break out a window of his patrol vehicle with a brick sometime between 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday while the vehicle was parked in the 1600 block of Locust Street.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Dennis Rutkowske, 20538 C.R. 20, Goshen, told Elkhart County police someone discharged a firearm between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Friday which resulted in bullets entering his barn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.