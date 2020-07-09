Three people were injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash Wednesday on U.S. 20 north of Goshen.
A pickup truck driven by Shannon Rachal, Yukon, Connecticut, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Wendell Miller, Middlebury, when Miller stopped suddenly on the highway at C.R. 27 around 2:45 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
The crash pushed Miller’s truck into the rear of a pickup truck driven by Nicholas Allen, Granger; Allen was pushed into the rear of a pickup truck driven by Tyler Pires, Goshen; and Pires was pushed into the rear of an SUV driven by Andrea Melcohe, Bristol, police said.
Allen was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for back pain, the release shows.
The other four drivers did not report any injuries. But two passengers in Miller’s truck, Larry Bontrager of Wolcottville and a 16-year-old boy from LaGrange, were also taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for head and neck injuries. The two were also cited by police for seat belt violations.
ARREST
Scottie Hall, 37, homeless, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of burglary after police received a report he had broken into a rental home and was living in it, 60477 Missouri Ave., in Goshen around 8 a.m. Wednesday. In a report, police said Hall was found with a forged leasing document, a synthetic substance and drug paraphernalia.
BATTERY
Benson Sparks reported to Elkhart County police he was kicked in the side at Tall Oaks Mobile Home Park, 10039 C.R. 4, around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
CRASH
A pickup truck driven by Michael Roth, Yukon, Connecticut, collided head-on with a car driven by Laura Garrido Trejo, Elkhart, at Old U.S. 20 and C.R. 15 around 5:55 a.m. Wednesday. Elkhart County police said the crash came after Roth had swerved into the opposite lane of Old U.S. 20 to avoid a third vehicle that had pulled out in front of him, according to a news release.
Roth and Garrido Trejo were both taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for neck and back pain, police said.
Roth was cited for not wearing a seat belt, and police cited Garrido Trejo for not having a license on her.
THEFTS
• Kaleena Hardesty, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her bicycle was stolen from Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday.
• Grevil Hagerman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle while it was parked at a house, 801 S. 11th St., around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a theft from the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
• Staff at Lippert Components Inc. reported to Goshen police a catalytic converter was stolen from a Lippert box truck at 2616 Caragana Court sometime Tuesday evening.
• Jeremy Waltz reported to Elkhart County police a box of stolen motorcycle parts was found near 53483 C.R. 37 in Middlebury around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police learned the parts had been stolen out of St. Joseph County, according to a report.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
James Smith reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle’s tires were punctured while it was parked at a house, 22361 Glenford Drive, in Goshen around 9 p.m. Monday.
TRESPASSING
David Kollar, South Bend, reported to Goshen police a trespassing at a vacant house, 311 Oakland Ave., around 1:25 p.m. Wednesday.
UNCONSCIOUS PERSON
Elkhart County police reported Thursday a male was found unconscious behind the Gallops gas station, 18423 U.S. 20, near Goshen last Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.