Five people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 6:48 p.m. Saturday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Donna Howell, 67, Elkhart, was driving her vehicle west on C.R. 40 when she entered the Ind. 13 intersection and collided with a second vehicle heading north on Ind. 13.
The driver of the second vehicle, Amberosiah Simpson, 16, Goshen, complained of left shoulder and stomach pain as a result of the crash. A passenger in Simpson’s vehicle, Breanna Sommer, 18, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of right shoulder pain.
Howell, who was cited for failure to yield the right of way, was airlifted to Memorial Hospital for treatment of back pain. Two passengers in Howell’s vehicle, Maya Bravo, 10, and Earnado Bravo, 8, were transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of right foot and stomach pain, respectively.
OTHER CRASHES
• Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 12:19 p.m. Sunday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Amanda Powell, 31, Warsaw, was driving her vehicle north on C.R. 7 when she entered the Ind. 119 intersection and collided with a second vehicle heading east on Ind. 119. The driver of the second vehicle, Ruth Yoder, 55, Bourbon, complained of chest and ankle pain as a result of the collision. A passenger in Yoder’s vehicle, Desiree Yoder, 25, complained of side pain. Powell, who complained of shoulder pain, was cited for failure to yield the right of way at the intersection.
• Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 6:20 p.m. Friday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Jose Mercado, 43, Goshen, was driving his vehicle north on C.R. 9 when he failed to stop for the stop sign at C.R. 36 and entered the intersection, colliding with a second vehicle heading west on C.R. 36. The driver of the second vehicle, Alexander Elfar, 35, Goshen, complained of chest pain as a result of the collision. Mercado, who was cited for failing to stop for a stop sign, complained of chest pain. A passenger in Mercado’s vehicle, Isela Mercado, 49, complained of abdomen, chest, left arm and right leg pain, while a second passenger, Berenice Cristobal Perez, 52, complained of chest and left leg pain.
• A Fort Wayne man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 2:18 p.m. Friday in Goshen. According to a Goshen police report, Lynda Salisbury, 52, 108 S. Sixth St., Goshen, was driving her vehicle north on Lincolnway East, near Egbert Avenue, when she collided with the rear of a second vehicle that had slowed for traffic ahead of her. Salisbury and the driver of the second vehicle, Zachary Trexler, 31, 8707 Spring Forrest Drive, Fort Wayne, were uninjured. A passenger in Trexler’s vehicle, Corbin Trexler, 32, 6510 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, complained of neck pain resulting from the crash.
• An Elkhart woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 5:14 p.m. Thursday in Goshen. According to a Goshen police report, Kacey Yoder, 26, 726 S. 30th St., South Bend, was driving her vehicle northwest in the 3500 block of Elkhart Road when she collided with the rear of a second vehicle that had slowed for traffic ahead of her. The driver of the second vehicle, Sheilah Adams, 48, 3814 Bent Oak Trail, Elkhart, complained of back pain as a result of the collision. Yoder was uninjured.
• A Pennsylvania man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:03 p.m. Thursday in Goshen. According to a Goshen police report, Michael Glass, 60, 1927 Irene Court, Pottstown, Pennsylvania, was driving his vehicle west on West Wilden Avenue when he blacked out and entered the North Indiana Avenue intersection, colliding with a second vehicle heading south on North Indiana Avenue. Glass suffered a small scratch under his left eye as a result of the crash. The driver of the second vehicle, Francisca Galenano, 50, 61384 C.R. 21, Goshen, was uninjured.
HOUSE FIRE
• Elkhart fire crews were dispatched to 2412 Southdale Drive at 8:27 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a house fire with occupants in the building. Upon arrival, fire crews entered the home and found smoke throughout the house and flames in the kitchen, according to an Elkhart Fire Department report.
Fire crews searched the home for occupants while extinguishing the fire, though no occupants were found. The fire was quickly extinguished, and the subsequent investigation revealed a high probability of improper disposal of smoking materials in the kitchen area, the release noted. It was also reported that there were no working smoke detectors inside the home at the time of the fire. Total damage to the property was listed at about $10,000.
ARRESTS
• Curtis Birtha, 28, 205 W. Oakridge Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury while at the Best Western Hotel, 900 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 10:27 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Daniel Kenyon, 19, 243 The Willows, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft-embezzlement while at his place of employment, Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 2:13 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Jessica Fisher, 38, and Audrionna Woods, 20, both of Osceola, were arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft and possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia while at 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 5:57 p.m. Saturday. They were transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Nicole Ruttschaw, 35, 30439 N. Meadow Brook Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop near the intersection of C.R. 28 and Deerfield Drive in Goshen at 7:27 .m. Saturday. She was released pending a court date.
• Huu Hoang, 20, 3026 Regent Square Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Third Street in Goshen at 2 a.m. Sunday. He was released pending a court date.
• Monique Valdivia, 19, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of battery causing bodily injury and resisting law enforcement while in the 61000 block of C.R. 17 in Goshen at 5:32 a.m. Sunday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Christine Rogers, 55, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft in connection with a shoplifting incident at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 9:49 a.m. Friday. Charges were filed with the prosecutor, according to a police report.
• An 11-year-old student was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of battery while at Goshen Intermediate School, 925 S. Greene Road, Goshen, at 12:07 p.m. Friday. The student was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.
• Joseph Hille, 46, 503 Oatfield Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of resisting law enforcement while in the area of Elkhart and Bashor roads in Goshen at 12:23 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Thaddeus Pollard, 24, 526 Lay Blvd., Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 15 and C.R. 126 in Goshen at 2:31 a.m. Saturday. He was released pending a court date.
• Julio Martinez Torres, 30, 806 N. Fifth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while never having received a driver’s license following a traffic stop near the intersection of Kercher Road and Sourwood Drive in Goshen at 4:15 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Audberto Perez Sanchez, 32, 930 Broadmore Place, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while never having received a driver’s license following a traffic stop in the 61000 block of Ind. 15 in Goshen at 4:49 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Annabelle Elrod, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:49 p.m. Friday to report being involved in a hit-and-run collision while in the parking lot at 613 E. Purl St., Goshen.
THEFTS
• An employee of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:45 p.m. Saturday to report the theft of clothing items and shoes from the store.
AUTO THEFTS
• Paul Pressler contacted Goshen police at 10:50 a.m. Saturday to report the theft of a vehicle from his car lot located at 1014 W. Pike St., Goshen.
• Goshen police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Century Drive in Goshen at 7:40 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a travel trailer that was in the middle of the road. Upon arrival, it was determined that the trailer had been stolen.
BURGLARIES
• Michael DeGraff, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:33 p.m. Friday to report the theft of items from his storage unit located at 2019 Eisenhower Drive North, Goshen.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• A representative of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:05 p.m. Saturday to report the discovery of graffiti on the store’s bathroom stalls.
• Stephanie Becerra, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:46 a.m. Friday to report that her vehicle was damaged while parked in the parking lot of Arbor Court Apartments, 319 Arbor Court, Goshen.
• Linda White, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 5:08 p.m. Friday to report that someone threw a rock at her vehicle causing minor damage while it was parked at 407 Middlebury St., Goshen.