Five occupants were displaced following a fire at an Elkhart apartment building Monday morning.
According to an Elkhart Fire Department report, firefighters were dispatched to 304 Chapman Ave. at 11:48 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of an apartment fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of a second-floor apartment in a building that contained four other apartments.
Fire crews noted seeing a man lying in the front yard of the property who sustained injuries while assisting a woman who escaped the apartment fire by jumping out a second-floor window, the report noted.
Fire department paramedics transported both individuals to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Another man reportedly escaped the fire by jumping out of the same window as the woman, but was uninjured.
According to the report, the fire was brought under control after approximately 20 minutes and contained to one apartment. No other victims were found inside the apartment, and all occupants of the other apartments were able to exit the building safely.
Fire crews reported a total of five occupants being displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist those individuals.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Asiha Wilson, 28, 803 Markle Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of battery and criminal mischief while in the 27000 block of Woodview Drive in Elkhart at 4:10 p.m. Monday. They were transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Breanna Hiner, 19, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and underage consumption of an alcoholic beverage following a traffic stop on Bypass Road, near Nappanee Street, at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
CRASHES
• A Mishawaka man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 5:38 p.m. Monday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Theodore Maris, 55, Mishawaka, was driving his vehicle west on C.R. 4, east of C.R. 29, when a horse suddenly ran out in front of him from a private drive at 51910 C.R. 29. Maris said he was unable to stop in time to avoid striking the horse, causing the horse to flip on top of and then over his vehicle. Maris was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of a forehead laceration and rib pain resulting from the crash.
THEFTS
• Tina Bolin contacted Goshen police at 12:02 p.m. Monday to report the theft of two packages from a property in the 2600 block of Ashton Pines Drive.
• Dean Goddard contacted Goshen police at 2:41 p.m. Monday to report the theft of numerous catalytic converters from Starcraft Bus, 2367 Century Drive.
• Erik Bredenkamp contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:34 p.m. Monday to report the theft of his 2022 Apple Mac Book Pro from out of his vehicle while it was parked in the 27000 block of Lamplighter Lane in Elkhart sometime between 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.
• Jerry Lane contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:08 a.m. Monday to report that someone entered a construction site at 22406 C.R. 4, Elkhart, and stole a large amount of tools from two construction trailers sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.
• Leah Barbour contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:10 p.m. Monday to report the theft of her vehicle while parked in the 26000 block of Gerald Street in Elkhart on Friday.