An Elkhart man faces multiple child molestation charges.
Joe Mendez, 62, is charged with three Level 1 felony counts of child molesting and two Level 4 felony counts of child molesting in a case filed Monday.
Mendez is accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile younger than 14 years old multiple times for approximately five years up until January, according to details provided by Elkhart police in a probable cause affidavit.
Investigators also collected DNA evidence that was a likely match to Mendez’s DNA, the affidavit shows.
The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
ARRESTS
• Fredy Camilo, 40, 1808 Roc Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license. Camilo allegedly led police on a pursuit during an attempted traffic stop at Beaver Lane and Chicago Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.
• Jorge Gonzalez Moreno, 48, 709 S. 14th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday. Gonzalez Moreno was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Jose Medina, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police property was found damaged in his house, 60846 C.R. 21, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Medina had also reported threatening messages were written in marker on his shed around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
• Lori Arnold, Goshen, reported to Goshen police paint balls were fired and eggs were thrown at her house, 615 N. Main St., sometime early Tuesday morning.
HIT-AND-RUN
Scott Spaulding, Constantine, Michigan, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the 500 block of North Main Street around 2:05 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without stopping to exchange information. Police said Spaulding had a minor injury as a result of the collision, but refused medical treatment at the scene.
FIGHT
Andrew Kelsey, New Paris, reported to Goshen police Tuesday an incident that involved a firearm along Queen Street on Monday.
THEFTS
• Taylor Call, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen from her purse as she worked at Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, 618 W. Lincoln Ave., around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.
• Eric Eickoff, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a package was stolen from his mailbox at 1734 Oatfield Lane around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.
• Goshen police responded to a call about the possible theft of property and identification documents at a house, 1213 E. Reynolds St., around 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, a police report shows.
• Trever Rizer, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his 2020 Suzuki motorcycle was stolen from the driveway of his house, 58453 Old C.R. 17, sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a woman after responding to an incident in the 400 block of North Riverside Boulevard around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.
INTIMIDATION
An inmate at the Elkhart County Jail reported to Elkhart County police a case of intimidation involving another inmate. The incident is under investigation, police said in a report.
FRAUD
Justin Graber, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between 4:40 p.m. Sunday and 4:45 p.m. Monday.
