STROH — Indiana Conservation Officers responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of three fishermen who had fallen through the ice on Big Turkey Lake in Steuben County.
Brad Levitz, 61, of LaGrange, and his son, Bradley Levitz, 40, of Hudson, were attempting to walk on the ice to go fishing when the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the 10200 West block of C.R. 475 South, Department of Natural Resources officials stated in a news release. Brad Levitz, realizing the danger, began to return to shore when his son fell through the ice approximately 200 yards from shore. A call was made to 911 for help, the report stated.
Jason Smith, 48, of Auburn, and Bert Wolfe, 47, of Albion, who were fishing nearby, helped the younger Levitz out of the water and those three attempted to return to the shore, according to the report.
Those three men fell through the ice approximately 60 yards from shore and were assisted out of the water and onto land by fire personnel on scene.
Smith and Wolfe were treated on the scene by medics and released. Bradley Levitz was transported by ambulance to Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola for evaluation.
Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Angola Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, Hamilton Fire Department, Indiana State Police, Orland Fire Department, Steuben County EMS, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, and the Stroh Fire Department.
Indiana Conservation Officers urge anglers to refrain from ice fishing in the area due to the recent above-freezing temperatures.
AUTO THEFT
• Jerry Snowden, 85, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police around 9 a.m. Wednesday that his vehicle had been stolen from the Ashton Pines Apartment Complex, Elkhart, by a potential known subject.
• Randy Tennison, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday the theft of his vehicle by a known subject in the 100 block of North Cottage Avenue.
HIGH-SPEED PURSUIT
Goshen police attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Jefferson and 6th streets around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when the driver, Sergio Magallanes Andrade, 20, 415 Center St., failed to stop. According to a police report, he then led police on a high-speed pursuit. Magallanes Andrade was later taken into custody for resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, resisting law enforcement on foot, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail. A 17-year-old Goshen boy, a passenger in the vehicle, was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center for resisting law enforcement and possession of a handgun without a permit, police said.
CHILD FOUND
Goshen police were dispatched around 4 p.m. Wednesday to Roxbury Mobile Home Park in reference to a small child wondering alone in the area. The child was located and found to be safe and in good health, according to a police report. The parents were located and the child was reunited with them. DCS was contacted and a report was completed.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Aspen Meadows reported to Goshen police around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday that sometime overnight a building was spray painted with black paint in the 1200 block of Briarwood Boulevard.
• Arnulfo Marmolejo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday that an unknown individual damaged the two front windows of his residence in the 300 block of Wilden Avenue by shooting the windows with a BB gun.
BURGLARY
Sean Gingerich, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that someone entered his detached garage and took items of his without his permission in the 600 block of Greene Road.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT
Eric Petersen, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 4:35 p.m.Wednesday that an unknown individual hit his vehicle while it was parked at his place of employment and left without providing any information in the 2500 block of Kercher Road.
BATTERY
Grace Kidder reported to Goshen police around 6 p.m. Wednesday that she was battered in the city limits of Goshen by a known subject. The victim complained of pain but had no visible injuries, according to a police report.
THEFT
Brigette Garcia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 1 a.m. Thursday that a firearm was stolen from her unlocked vehicle near the 500 block of Silverwood Street. She advised police that the theft occurred between the hours of 6 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.