Fire destroys vehicle
A 2011 Chevrolet Equinox was destroyed by fire in the parking lot at Martin’s Supermarket, 1527 Bashor Road, Goshen, at 11:41 a.m. Friday.
Goshen firefighters and police were called to the fire and discovered a 20-year-old Goshen woman, who told them she was driving in the 1700 block of Elkhart Road when she ran over a cardboard box. She then pulled into Martin’s and when she tried to get the box out, she discovered the box was on fire. The woman was unable to remove it.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the vehicle was destroyed, they reported.
ARRESTS
• Nicholas Bontrager, 22, 1401 Park 33 Blvd., Apt. 1401, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at West Pike Street and Indiana Avenue at 2:36 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Julie Rutkowski, 39, 9580 Route 89, North East, Pennsylvania, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:10 a.m. Saturday on drug-related charges. According to Goshen police, they stopped a vehicle at South Main and Madison streets for a traffic violation. Police said Rutkowski was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms and paraphernalia. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
At the same time, Scott Dias, 37, 6467 E. Lake Road, Erie, Pennsylvania, was cited for traffic infractions and possession of marijuana. He was released at the scene.
BURGLARY
Kenneth Geljack Jr., Elkhart, reported a burglary to Goshen police at 4:36 p.m. Friday. Geljack said his storage unit at Spacemakers Self-Storage, 3031 Peddler’s Village Road, Goshen, was burglarized sometime overnight.
