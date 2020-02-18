POLICE NEWS: Fire destroys barn as new feed business headed into production

An investigation is underway into a fire Tuesday morning that apparently leveled a barn where a new business was starting in LaGrange.
LaGrange firefighters responded to the scene at U.S. 20 and C.R. 375 West around 5:30 a.m. to find much of the building on fire. The 90-by-200-foot pole barn was about two-thirds engulfed in flames, Chief David Elick said.
The west end of the barn was full of hay that the business occupying the structure intended to pelletize into animal feed, Elick said.
He described the business as new at that location, and it was preparing to start production when the fire started.
“They were just getting set up and ready to start production end of this week, first part of next,” Elick said.
He said he didn’t know the name of the business.
The fire was brought under control in about an hour and a half, Elick said. Firefighters from several other departments in LaGrange County — including Topeka, Shipshewana, Mongo, Stroh and Johnson Township — assisted at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
An investigator from the Indiana fire marshal’s office was at the site Tuesday, working determine the cause of the blaze, Elick said.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• James Cochran, Elkhart, told Goshen police he was struck by a vehicle while walking his scooter, which had broken down along the 2400 block of East Kercher Road around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Cochran said the vehicle, described as a white medium-sized box truck, didn’t stop after striking him, according to a police report. He was treated at the scene for arm pain.
• Betty Wilson, Milford, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a hit-and-run crash at 4522 Elkhart Road around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
COUNTERFEITING
Dozens of counterfeit 100-dollar bills were found near an Elkhart man’s home last weekend.
Jeremy Granger reported to Elkhart County police that 63 fake 100s were in the roadway in the 59000 block of C.R. 9 around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
Police seized the bogus cash, and the case remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Donnie Ray, 32, 502 E. Wilden Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Wilden and Indiana avenues around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Ray was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Jose Lopez, 22, 120 W. Cleveland Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of leaving the scene of a crash, public nudity and false informing. Police responded to a crash at 54649 Michael Dr. around 7:20 p.m. Monday and, during the investigation, found Lopez had left the scene and appeared nude in public, according to a report.
• Carlos Flores, 33, 314 Park Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at 2612 Toledo Road around 4:45 p.m. Monday. Police said the vehicle Flores had been driving left the road and struck a fire hydrant, knocking it over.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Marc Feher, Elkhart, and Lee Bergey, Goshen, both reported to Goshen police a male was flashing a handgun Monday while driving on Elkhart Road. Police responded to 2200 Rieth Blvd. around 5:40 p.m. to take the report. The suspect was not in the area at the time.
VEHICLE FIRE
Jacob Hellums, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was on fire at a house at 431 N. Ninth St. around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Hellums also told police he’d had trouble with the car overheating all week. The Goshen Fire Department extinguished the fire, police said.
THEFTS
• Ashley Lee, Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 7 p.m. Monday her vehicle was stolen from 33 Winchester Trail and was then involved in a crash.
• Fredric Grimske, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County police a handgun was stolen from a vehicle at his property, 59370 C.R. 13, in the Dunlap area sometime between 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday a theft that occurred Thursday at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road.
BURGLARY
Elkhart County police found a house near Goshen was broken into through a garage door after responding to an alarm call at 22478 Fireside Dr. around 8:15 a.m. Saturday. Police weren’t sure what was missing from the house.
TRESPASSING
• Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 34-year-old woman at St. John’s Church and School, 417 S. Main St., around 9:20 p.m. Monday.
• Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 32-year-old woman after police responded to a call from 5 Star Property Management about the woman in a house, 1323 S. Eighth St., around 1 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Teresa Dehoff, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a check of hers was cashed at a bank in Elkhart around 4 p.m. Monday.
• James Fawley, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Friday a case of fraud that occurred Jan. 15.
