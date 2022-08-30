An Elkhart home was damaged by fire Monday afternoon.
According to a report by the Elkhart Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to 701 W. Franklin St. at 2:53 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a possible structure fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from the rear of the residence. Responding crews were able to quickly get the fire under control, extinguishing the blaze at approximately 3:07 p.m., the report noted.
After the fire was extinguished, an investigation revealed that the fire originated in the kitchen.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and the local Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents of the home.
ARRESTS
• Angelo Monjure, 66, 52228 Thigpen Road, Franklinton, Louisiana, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of false informing and identity theft after officers were dispatched to 24/7 Cars, 2228 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 9:54 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of a possible case of identity theft. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Two Goshen teens were arrested by Goshen police on charges of disorderly conduct-fighting while at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 12:40 p.m. Monday. They were transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center where they were booked, processed and then released to parents.
• Michael Thomas, 39, 606 S. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and two active Elkhart County warrants while in the 600 block of South Fifth Street in Goshen at 12:17 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Lucas Roth, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:32 p.m. Monday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while in the 2900 block of Elkhart Road in Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
THEFTS
• Marco Pacheco, 1206 Prairie Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:44 a.m. Monday to report the theft of his bicycle from his residence.
• Carolos Gomez Fernandez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:39 p.m. Monday to report that his bicycle was stolen while parked outside of Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., Goshen.
• Amy Williams, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:51 p.m. Monday to report that her son’s bicycle was stolen while parked at Goshen Junior High School, 1216 S. Indiana Ave., Goshen.
FRAUD
• Todd Mochamer, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:03 p.m. Friday to report that someone used his personal identification information to claim unemployment sometime between 5 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Mayra Garcia, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:58 p.m. Monday to report that someone spray-painted her business, Carniceria San Jose, 2124 Elkhart Road, Goshen, sometime early Saturday morning.