An Elkhart home was damaged by fire early Wednesday.
According to a report by the Elkhart Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to 1629 Roys Ave., Elkhart, at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof and windows of the home, and fire coming from the area of an attached garage.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour and a half before getting the fire under control, the report notes. After the fire was extinguished, an investigation revealed that the fire originated in the attached garage, and that the fire had extended into the home’s attic.
It was also noted that there were numerous smoke detectors located throughout the home, though none appeared to be in working order.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Brandon McKinney, 22, 304 W. Hillside Drive, Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia and an active Kosciusko County warrant while at 2429 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Adam Mingucha, 22, 112 S. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near the intersection of Middlebury and Zollinger streets, Goshen, at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday. He was released pending a court date.
• David Gomez, 19, 610 S. Falcon St., South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on U.S. 20, west of C.R. 9, at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Goshen police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Division Street, Goshen, at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of the theft of a handgun.
• Bruce Cannaday, 68099 C.R. 3, Nappanee, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole his mailbox sometime between 5:30 p.m. Monday and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Jessica Lopez contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole her iPhone 13 from a property at 67148 Chadwick Court, Goshen.
• Joseph Karbalaeali, an employee of Green Stream Company, 29414 Phillips St., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole two headlights and a grill from the company’s plow truck while it was parked in the company’s parking lot sometime between 5 p.m. July 15 and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Karbalaeali also reported that the vehicle’s windshield was damaged and it appeared someone had attempted to hot-wire the truck.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Brian Stanley, 602 Middlebury St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:47 a.m. Thursday to report that someone damaged the left rear window and steering column of his 2018 Kia Forte during an attempt to steal the vehicle.
• A representative of the Elkhart County Parks & Recreation Department contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone drilled a hole into the fuel tank of one of the department’s vehicles while it was parked at 53411 C.R. 131, Bristol, sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• A representative of the Elkhart County Parks & Recreation Department contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone vandalized the Baintertown Hydro-River Preserve County Park, 67202 C.R. 29, New Paris, sometime between 8 a.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday.
• Moises Gutierrez contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone punched a hole in the gas tank of his mother’s vehicle while it was parked at Swift Prepared Foods, 24402 C.R. 42, Elkhart.