The Elkhart Fire Department is investigating a suspected arson at a condemned house where a man was squatting Sunday.
Firefighters responded to 637 W. Franklin St. around 5 p.m. and found the fire in the center room of the first floor along with three broken windows, the department said in a news release.
The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, and the house was heavily damaged.
A man, who’d been living in a back room partitioned into an apartment, told firefighters he heard glass breaking in the front and then smelled smoke. He went outside, rounded the building and found the fire. A neighbor called 9-1-1, according to the release.
Firefighters learned the city of Elkhart had deemed the house uninhabitable in 2013, tagged it for demolition in 2016
and utilities had been shut off.
The man was apparently not injured. One firefighter was treated at the scene for a laceration to his face caused by falling debris, the release shows.
Investigators found the fire was apparently incendiary in nature, caused by an undetermined substance, the release shows.
ARRESTS
• Ethan Fiedler-Casey, 18, 57371 DeCamp Blvd., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving following a traffic stop on C.R. 13 around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Jarred Pressley, 28, Nappanee, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on charges of domestic battery after police responded to an incident at The Meadows mobile home park around 6:15 p.m. Friday.
THEFTS
• Goshen police responded to a report of a theft in progress from a vehicle at 29 Springfield Drive around 3 a.m. Monday. Police did not find a suspect at the scene.
• Brian Neumann, a manager at Little Caesars Pizza, reported to Goshen police an employee stole property from the store, 712 Lincolnway East, while off work around 6:10 p.m. Sunday.
BURGLARY
Gregory Lantz reported to Elkhart County police two vehicles were stolen during a burglary to a barn, 59615 C.R. 19 in Goshen around 10:20 a.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Vicki Van Paemel reported to Elkhart County police the grill of her pickup truck was damaged at Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Audrey Glanders reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle struck her vehicle while it was parked at a house, 18979 Third St., in New Paris, sometime between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Friday.
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
Staff at Billings Funeral Home in Elkhart reported to Elkhart County police Saturday a person requested paperwork under false pretenses with an intention to lie to Elkhart County courts staff at the courthouse in Elkhart, 315 S. Second St.
