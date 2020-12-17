At least one person was injured in a fight at a liquor store in Goshen on Wednesday.
Goshen police responded to a call about three or four men fighting at Chalet Party Shoppe, 2703 Caragana Court, around 6:15 p.m.
One man was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for a head laceration, police said in a report. Police didn’t know whether any of the other men were injured during the incident.
ARRESTS
• Stephanie Randolph, 29, 22103 C.R. 28, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at C.R.s 28 and 17 around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday.
• John Perez, 26, 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Middlebury Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
THEFTS
• Ronald Davidhizar, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a tenant at one of his properties, 105 Prospect Ave., ran a wire from a neighboring apartment to their apartment in order to receive power as a possible theft of services around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.
• Lindsey Bower, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police a theft from Aldi, 2036 Lincolnway East, around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday.
BATTERY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a 15-year-old boy struck a staff member and spat on another at the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police have requested the filing of battery charges through the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Stephen Cave, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was struck while he was working at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
• Robenson Bocio Santos, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County police a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 600 block of Lincolnway East around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
Carleigh Holem reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Dec. 9 and Dec. 11.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Caleb Johnson, 37, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday he failed to return to custody Nov. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.