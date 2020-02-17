Eight arrests were made by local police officers during the past weekend. Those arrests include:
• Kayla Steury, 25, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of illegal possession of a hypodermic needle and an Elkhart County warrant while at 1208 S. 12th St. at 10:31 a.m. Sunday. She was booked into the county jail.
• Michael C. Johnson, 47, 57155 Westlake Dr., Middlebury, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of driving while a habitual traffic violator, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and an Elkhart County warrant following a traffic stop at 409 Alana Dr., Goshen, at 2:44 p.m. Sunday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Juan Arriaga Herrera, 38, 58724 Sun Valley Blvd., was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on C.R. 17, just south of C.R. 20, at 12:15 a.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Trevor Murphy, 22, 51340 N. Shore Dr., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Elkhart Road at 5:52 a.m. Friday. He was released pending a court date.
• Jamie Hurley, 43, 1228 Columbia Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of violating a protective order and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at 900 Georgia Road at 10:11 a.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Steve Friend, 31, and Kara Newman, 31, both homeless, were arrested by Goshen police for having valid Elkhart County warrants after a search warrant was conducted at 114 S. Seventh St., Apt. 3, at 1:35 p.m. Friday. They were booked into the county jail.
• Martin Velazquez, 41, 325 Arbor Court, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor and strangulation while at his home at 1:26 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Gustavo Zamudio Garcia, 57, 905 Nikki Lane, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at the intersection of South Main Street and College Avenue at 7:54 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail.
CRASH
• A Goshen woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 5:16 p.m. Friday. According to Elkhart County police, David Lefer, 30, Freemont, Michigan, was driving south on Ind. 15, south of Jefferson Lane, when his vehicle collided with the passenger side rear bumper of a second vehicle that was stopped on Ind. 15 waiting to turn east into Broadmore Estates. After colliding with the second vehicle, Lefer’s vehicle continued south across Ind. 15 and ran off the east side of the road before colliding with a fence. The driver of the second vehicle, Becki Burkhead, 36, Goshen, complained of neck pain as a result of the collision. Lefer, who was uninjured, was issued a written warning for following too closely.
THEFTS
• Goshen police were called to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 4:21 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of five adults shoplifting. The five adults were identified and released, and charges are pending further investigation.
• Carl Hinsey, store manager of CVS, 410 S. Main St., filed a report with Goshen police at 5:14 p.m. Sunday in reference to a theft that had occurred at the store earlier that day.
• Miguel Diaz, 305 Citizens Ave., filed a report with Goshen police at 4:22 p.m. Sunday in reference to his garage having been burglarized at an unknown date and time.
• A Walmart employee filed a report with Goshen police at 11:25 a.m. Friday in reference to a case of shoplifting that occurred on Jan. 14.
• Salvador Corravubias, Goshen, told Goshen police a dealer license plate was stolen from Luis Motors, 630 Lincolnway E., at 4:11 p.m. Friday.
• Willie Joseph, 118 S. Sixth St., told Goshen police his residence was burglarized at 8:55 p.m. Friday.
• Logan Canaday, 13612 C.R. 44, Millersburg, told Elkhart County police his 2006 black Chevy Silvarado was stolen from his driveway sometime between 12:15 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. Thursday.
• An employee of Hydro X Excavation told Elkhart County police someone cut the locks to a trailer and storage container parked at 51650 C.R. 133, Bristol, sometime between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday and stole various tools and copper wire.
• Abby Thomas, 52533 Ind. 15, Bristol, told Elkhart County police someone entered her property, cut down several trees and removed the wood valued at more than $10,000 at 9:41 a.m. Friday.
• Tery Moore told Elkhart County police someone entered his farm field located in the 52000 block of C.R. 131, Bristol, and stole items from the property and from a semi truck parked on the property sometime between 8:17 p.m. Wednesday and 1:28 p.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Joe Bradford, 43, 635 S. Sixth St., told Goshen police he noticed graffiti on a fence located in the 600 block of South Sixth Street at 12:37 p.m. Friday.
• Annette McAllister told Elkhart County police the windshield of her vehicle was damaged sometime between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday while parked at 603 Earthway Blvd., Bristol.
TRESPASSING
• Goshen police were called to the Chalet Party Shoppe, 2703 Caragana Court, at 12:26 p.m. Sunday regarding a man allegedly approaching customers and asking for money. The man was located and a trespass warning was issued.
