Goshen police are investigating allegations of thefts from clients by a former employee.
An executive with the Bristol-based nonprofit agency, which serves those with developmental and intellectual disabilities, filed a report with police Tuesday, alleging the former employee stole money from client bank accounts.
Police said seven clients were reported as affected.
The name of the suspected employee wasn’t provided in the report.
BURGLARY
Lyle Ramer, Wakarusa, reported to Elkhart County police nine goldendoodle puppies were stolen from an unlocked dog kennel at 66766 C.R. 7, around 7:15 a.m. Monday. The dogs were valued at $2,000 each, police said in a report.
ARREST
Jason Drinksy, 34, 1313 S. Ninth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of South 11th Street around 8:55 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Ryan Kreft, Bristol, reported to Goshen police money was stolen from his wallet while it was in his vehicle at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.
• Susan Juarez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police medication was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a house, 314 W. Wilden Ave., around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday.
• Lilibeth Sanchez Aldana, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a temporary license plate was stolen from her car while it was parked at Plumrose USA Inc., 24402 C.R. 45, sometime early Monday morning.
• Aaron Troyer, owner of RV Specialist, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a recreational vehicle was stolen from the business, 1905 Ardmore Court, sometime during the weekend.
• Stella Culp reported to Elkhart County police a 1995 skid loader and three attachments were stolen from a barn, 23349 C.R. 30, near Goshen sometime between Sept. 13 and around 12:30 p.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Lilia Trujillo Salas, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a driver struck her vehicle and then fled the scene in the 1400 block of Lincolnway East around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.
• Jasmine Davidson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a possible hit-and-run crash involving an SUV and a shopping cart, which held a 3-year-old boy, in the parking lot of Target, 3938 Midway Road, around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday. The boy was not injured or in pain, police said in a report.
POSSIBLE GUNFIRE
Goshen police responded to a call about possible sounds of gunfire heard in the area of Dewey Street and Berkey Avenue around 11:05 p.m. Tuesday. Police searched the area but found no evidence a gun was fired, a report shows.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Nicholas Norris, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his house and vehicles were vandalized at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday.
• Ellis Whitt, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday his house was vandalized at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, sometime early Monday morning.
• Treanna Fry reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle’s window was broken at a house, 53586 C.R. 27, in Bristol sometime between 6 a.m. Friday and noon Saturday.
FRAUD
• Jeffery Moerchen, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of identity theft around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday.
• Juan Olmedo Quintos, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a person possibly made fake social media accounts on his son’s behalf.
LOOSE DOG
David James, Goshen, reported to Goshen police some of his chickens at 311 W. Wilden Ave. were killed by what he believed was a loose dog owned by a neighbor around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
