Overheated equipment apparently started a fire at a Conn-Selmer Corp. plant in Elkhart Sunday.
Elkhart firefighters found smoke pouring out of an exhaust vent on the roof of the plant, 500 Industrial Parkway, as they responded to the scene around 7 p.m., a fire department news release shows. Inside, the fire was located in the dip tank area.
The building’s sprinkler system kept the blaze under control, the release shows, and firefighters quickly extinguished it about 20 minutes after receiving the call.
Investigators believe an overheated liquid heating unit in a plastic acid dip tank apparently caused the plastic tank to ignite, leading to the fire, the release shows.
Nobody was in the building at the time, and no injuries were reported, according to the release.
THEFTS
• Kimberly Kamp, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked in the 1300 block of South 11th Street around 2:50 p.m. Sunday.
• Enrique Sanchez-Castellanos, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen from the front of his home, 2611 Lismore Drive, sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
• James Fischer, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police Sunday his 2016 Ford Focus was stolen from a home, 18934 C.R. 46, around 9:30 p.m. last Thursday.
• Staff at Lincolnway Auto Sales reported to Elkhart County police someone broke into a vehicle and stole several items, including wheels and stereo equipment, at the business, 57057 Ind. 15, in Goshen around 3:30 a.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Branden Kaczmarek, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a water pipe was damaged on his property, 201 S. 28th St., around 1:10 a.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Elkhart County police reported a vehicle struck a pedestrian-crossing sign in the 24000 block of C.R. 45 near Dunlap and then left the scene around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle is not known, police said in a report.
