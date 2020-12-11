Several fraud cases were reported to local police recently.
• Steven Zacarias, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday he was the victim of a telephone scam.
• A Goshen city employee reported to Goshen police Thursday their identity was stolen and used to open a bank account.
• Cameron Smith, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his information was used for employment in Bloomington sometime between March 1 and Wednesday.
• Roger Shipley, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between 9:55 a.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Wednesday.
ARREST
Isreal Juarez Zepeda, 37, 1011 Tipton St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license after police responded to a crash at West Pike and North Main streets around 12:05 p.m. Thursday.
MAN STRUCK BY GUN
Mark Vaughn reported to Elkhart County police a gun was thrown from a car, and then struck him in the head and injured him in the 28000 block of C.R. 16 in Elkhart around 11 p.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Jeffrey Niedblaski, South Bend, reported to Goshen police his vehicle’s ignition was vandalized at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Goshen Parks Department staff reported to Goshen police graffiti was found on city property in the area of Kauffman Park, 212 Prospect Ave., around 9:40 a.m. Thursday.
