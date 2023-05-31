Goshen police received a report at 3:13 p.m. May 22 from 1st Source Bank, 101 S. Main St., for a theft of approximately $7,100, identified as embezzlement, from the Mishawaka Police Department.
ARREST
Darnell Thomas, 52, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday. Thomas was stopped in the area of Bristol Street, east of Osolo Road, by deputies. Thomas was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.
FRAUD
• Goshen police received a report online from an incident that occurred in Columbus, Mississippi, that needs to be followed up within Goshen at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday.
• Elkhart County Adult Probation reported at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday that a probationer attempted to submit urine as his own that was allegedly bottled almost 20 minutes prior.
THEFT
• Maria Miller reported to Goshen police at 1:42 p.m. Monday the theft of her Borden Waste-Away recycling container at 118 S. Eighth St.
• Wal-Mart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. Nov. 30 and 8 a.m. Dec. 1, 2022 someone stole from the store.
• Bryan Lozano-Ayala reported to Goshen police at 9 p.m. May 29 and 10:15 a.m. May 30 that his black and red 2014 Aprilia Dorsoduro 750 motorcycle was stolen from 30963 Riverbend Circle.
• Nathan Kidder reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9:30 p.m. May 29 and 9 a.m. May 30 that a black Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from 52708 C.R. 11, Elkhart.
• Brandon Riikonen reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2 p.m. May 30 that someone stole 400 to 500 metal cross beams totaling over $10,000 from 54722 Chelsea Lane, Elkhart.
• Dennis Scott reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:30 p.m. May 30 that someone stole an Alumna-Weld enclosed aluminum trailer valued at $4,500 from 54152 Ash Road, Elkhart.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Elkhart County deputies received a report at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday that someone fired several rounds near 19899 C.R. 26, Goshen. Officers found seven spent rifle casings.
VANDALISM
• Michelle Risser reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10:30 p.m. May 26 and 9 a.m. May 27 that someone vandalized her mailbox and part of the lawn at 18835 Wilson Drive, Goshen.
• Lisa Bailey reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1:20 and 8 a.m. May 27 someone vandalized her house at 18736 Wilson Drive, Goshen.