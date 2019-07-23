POLICE NEWS: Elkhart woman killed in crash

An Elkhart woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County, Michigan.
Killed in the crash was Margaret Elaine Willis, 68.
According to Cass County deputies, at 5 p.m. Monday a crash took place at Kessington Road and U.S. 12.
Giovanni Noyola Gonzalez, 20, Indianapolis, was northbound on Kessington Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at the U.S. 12 intersection, deputies reported. His vehicle collided with Willis’ vehicle that was westbound on U.S. 12.
Willis was extracted from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to police.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, police said.
Milford men arrested on drug charges
Two Milford men were arrested following a drug surveillance operation at 10:30 a.m. Monday at 229 E. 1150 North, Milford.
Arrested were: Gregory Eugene Leslie Creek, 38, on a warrant charging him with pointing a firearm, plus an additional charge of Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine; and Nicholas Randall Garber, 19, on charges of theft, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a synthetic drug.
According to Kosciusko County deputies, Tuesday morning, officers from Narcotics Enforcement Team 43 were conducting a covert surveillance operation at 229 E. 1150 North. Officers said they identified Creek at around 10:30 a.m. Creek had an arrest warrant, issued by Kosciusko County, for pointing a firearm. Creek’s warrant stemmed from an incident on June 20, when he allegedly pointed a shotgun at a neighbor.
While making the arrest on Creek, officers detained Garber. Garber was reportedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, synthetic drugs and methamphetamine. Creek, deputies reported, had attempted to conceal 1 ounce of meth, with an approximate street value of $1,000, which was located by narcotics officers. A stolen 2019 Travel Lite Falcon GT RV, taken from the factory, was recovered on the premises, officers said.
Creek and Garber were booked into the Kosciusko County Jail, for the warrant and preliminary charges, which will be reviewed by the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. NET 43 was assisted by the Milford Police Department and the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
NET 43 is a collaborative law enforcement unit, consisting of officers from the Warsaw and Winona Lake police departments, the Indiana State Police and the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
CRASH
A three-vehicle crash led to a passenger being injured and a driver cited at 4:27 p.m. Monday at U.S. 6 and C.R. 13.
According to Elkhart County Ptl. Brandon Martin, a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Courtney Anglemyer, 18, Nappanee, was southbound on C.R. 13, north of U.S. 6 and failed to yield the right of way when crossing across U.S. 6. The front bumper of the Equinox collided with the driver’s side of a 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by Nancy Canull, 77, Indianapolis. The Corolla was eastbound on U.S. 6. The Equinox then spun into the path of another eastbound vehicle, a 2014 Hyundai Sonata driven by Brandon King, 29, Fort Wayne. The Sonata was directly behind the Corolla. The Sonata collided with the passenger’s side of the Equinox.
None of the drivers were injured. A passenger in the Sonata, Nicole Wisemann, 35, New Carlisle, complained of back and abdominal pain. She was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment.
Anglemyer was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
ARRESTS
• Yasmine Hernandez, 18, no address given, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:37 p.m. Monday on a charge of theft while she was at 4024 Elkhart Road. She was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
• Carlos Malagon-Patino, 22, 8134 N. 300 East, Milford, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 2:26 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was found stopped in the road at C.R. 142 and Ind. 15, police reported. Malagon-Patino was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Brianna Nicole Hess, 23, 28727 C.R. 30, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment. According to police, Hess was stopped for traffic violation in the area of Nappanee Street and Hively Avenue. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
• James Brown, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a phone cord and charger pack were stolen from his room at Friday at 713 N. Main St., Goshen.
• A Walgreens employee reported to Goshen police at 11:12 a.m. Monday that a man stole alcohol from the store, 1755 Lincolnway East.
• Alvaro Lopez-Garcia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:40 a.m. Monday that a theft occurred from his vehicle sometime within the past year.
• Ashley Bratten, Bristol, reported to Goshen police at 2:24 p.m. Monday that her cell phone was stolen while she was at work in Goshen.
• Gail Banks, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police at 4:07 p.m. Monday a theft from her storage unit at 3031 Peddler’s Village Road, Goshen.
• Donna Anderson, 52028 C.R. 25, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County deputies her Borden trash can was stolen between 1 p.m. Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Tim Hodges, 315 S. Cottage Ave., reported to Goshen police at 9:32 a.m. Monday his home was damaged.
FRAUD
• An employee of MO Trailers, 2211 W. Wilden Ave., reported to Goshen police at 10:06 a.m. Monday that a check fraud occurred.
• Nathaniel Tummire, Kentucky, reported to Goshen police at 3:33 p.m. Monday there has been fraudulent activity on his bank account.
• Merle Miller, Milford, owner of Hoosier Hardwood Floors, 2114 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen police at 4:25 p.m. Monday fraudulent activity occurred on July 10.
SCAM
• Tara Hunter, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:20 a.m. Monday she was the victim of a scam.
HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
• Christopher Roes, Cromwell, reported to Goshen police at 4:25 p.m. Monday that another vehicle was involved in crash and its driver did not stop to provide insurance information at C.R.s 28 and17.
• Larry Yost, Goshen, reported that a hit-and-run crash took place at Dierdorff Road and Eisenhower Drive at 5 a.m. Tuesday.
DOG BITE
• Cecilia Garcia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 5:20 p.m. Monday that a dog bit her dog in the 400 block of Cross Street. Injuries were undetermined at the time of the police report.
BATTERIES
• A 23-year-old Mishawaka man was slightly injured when he was battered by someone he knows at his place of employment at 3152 Skyview Road, Goshen, at 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to Goshen police. The man sustained a small abrasion to his arm and refused medical treatment.
• A 35-year-old Goshen woman told Goshen police at 5 a.m. Tuesday she was battered by people she didn’t know while in the 61000 block of C.R. 17, Goshen. She suffered injuries to her face, hands and arm, but refused medical treatment, police said.
HOUSE FIRE
Elkhart firefighters extinguished a house fire at 56838 Spruce Lane at 11:21 p.m. Sunday, according to Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.