An Elkhart woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:34 a.m. Monday in Bristol.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Nelia Morgan, 58, Elkhart, was driving her vehicle east on Elkhart Road when she entered the Pearl Street intersection and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading north on Pearl Street, resulting in a collision.
Morgan was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of dizziness resulting from the crash. The driver of the second vehicle, Dean Kauffman, 40, New Paris, was uninjured.
Morgan was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
ARRESTS
• Jon Lemler, 49, 209 N. Second St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 12:35 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Richard Evans, 55, 18155 Vista View Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of stalking, residential entry and criminal trespass while in the 2300 block of Wilden Avenue at 7:21 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Bua Ven Keosackdy, 41, 1004 Birch St., Niles, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 19 and C.R. 4 in Elkhart at 12:37 a.m. Friday. They were transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Sunnie Sayers, 36, 59724 C.R. 113, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of driving with a suspended driver’s license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of C.R.s 9 and 4 at 10:22 a.m. Saturday. They were transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Aaron Lambright, 22, 10276 C.R. 18, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, driving with a suspended driver’s license and intimidation after crashing his vehicle in the area of 10138 C.R. 18, Elkhart, at 3:17 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Anna McCann, 31, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of heroin, possession of a hypodermic needle and neglect of a dependent while in the 11000 block of C.R. 14 in Middlebury at 11 a.m. Saturday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Brian Warnock, 42, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement after deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Warnock while in the 56000 block of Jones Street in Elkhart at 1:50 p.m. Sunday.
• Nathan Stacy, 40, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement after fleeing from police following a traffic stop in the area of Bristol and Michigan streets in Elkhart at 11:58 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFT
• Luis Cintron contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:18 p.m. Thursday to report the theft of packages from a property in the 28000 block of North Shore Drive in Elkhart sometime between 12:17 and 6:13 p.m. Thursday.
• Catlin Schmucker contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:37 p.m. Saturday to report the theft of his black Sig Sauer P250 firearm from his vehicle while it was parked in the 17000 block of C.R. 14 in Goshen sometime between 9:30 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
• Caitlyn Swinehart contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:37 a.m. Sunday to report the theft of her 2010 black Cadillac SRX while it was parked in the 67000 block of Maple Street in New Paris sometime between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.
STOLEN VEHICLE
• Goshen police were contacted at 6:52 p.m. Sunday about a vehicle reported stolen out of Elkhart that was parked at 245 Chicago Ave. The vehicle was located and confirmed stolen, and later returned to the owner.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Eric Roberts contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:22 p.m. Friday to report that someone broke his vehicle’s window while it was parked in the 27000 block of Willard Road in Elkhart.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Karl Stutzman contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:35 p.m. Friday to report finding a bullet hole in his pool in the 21000 block of C.R. 36 in Goshen.
• Kathy Smothers contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6 p.m. Sunday to report that her property in the 65000 block of C.R. 31 in Goshen was damaged when someone discharged a firearm near the property.