An Elkhart woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Goshen.
According to a Goshen Police Department report, Elsy Rodriguez De Quinonez, 61, 27 Sunrise Drive, Elkhart, was stopped in her vehicle facing north on County Home Road at the Midway Road intersection. She then reportedly entered the intersection and collided with a second vehicle heading west on Midway Road.
Rodriguez De Quinonez complained of left shoulder and chest pain as a result of the collision. The driver of the second vehicle, Tanner Pickett, 35, 59861 C.R. 11, Elkhart, was uninjured.
The primary factor of the collision was listed as failure to yield the right of way by Rodriguez De Quinonez.
ARRESTS
• William Zipser, 58, 412 S. Silverwood Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication after being found attempting to enter occupied homes in the 1800 block of Howard Court at 7:35 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Undrea House, 26, 4364 Conifer Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct while at Taco Bell, 4510 Elkhart Road, Elkhart, at 7:02 p.m. Monday. They were transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Anthony Lay, 23, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia while in the 300 block of Spencer Lane at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday. He was released pending a court date.
• Maria Gochenour, 45, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 10:08 a.m. Monday.
• Brittany Dille, 25, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor while in the 59000 block of C.R. 13 in Elkhart at 3:19 p.m. Monday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Jose Carrera Ruiz, 28, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 19 and C.R. 20 at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
• Goshen police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Main Street at 3:12 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a man who was unresponsive in an apartment. Upon arrival, police reported finding a 22-year-old man deceased inside the apartment. Though there were no signs of foul play, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called in to investigate, a police report noted.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Noel Sanchez contacted Goshen police at 3:12 p.m. Monday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked in the 2700 block of College Avenue sometime between 4:54 a.m. and 2:50 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information.
THEFT
• Courtney Miller contacted Goshen police at 4:58 p.m. Monday to report the theft of items from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the 200 block of Chicago Avenue.
• Desirea Smith contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:59 p.m. Dec. 7 to report the theft of two iPhones from a property in the 25000 block of North Park Avenue in Elkhart sometime between 11 p.m. Dec. 6 and 2:56 p.m. Dec. 7.
• Tyler Hathaway contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:20 p.m. Thursday to report the theft of his handgun from out of his unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the 30000 block of South Meadow Brook Lane in Elkhart sometime between 5 p.m. Dec. 7 and 4:45 a.m. Thursday.
• Matthew Miller contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:55 a.m. Monday to report the theft of two pickup trucks and a trailer from Steel Master Roofing, 66607 U.S. 33, Goshen, sometime between 3 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Goshen police were contacted at 7:56 a.m. Monday regarding reports of price tag switching at 2304 Lincolnway East on Nov. 18 and Nov. 20.
• Goshen police received a report of refund fraud at Lowes, 2219 Rieth Blvd., that occurred Oct. 27.
• Goshen police were dispatched to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 2:33 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of shoplifting.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:23 a.m. Dec. 5 to report that Robert Whitmer Jr., 33, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 1:12 p.m. Dec. 5 and is now considered absent without leave.