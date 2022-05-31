An Elkhart woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Janell Warkentin, 51, Elkhart, was driving her vehicle south on C.R. 37 and had stopped for the stop sign at the C.R. 34 intersection. She then reportedly entered the intersection and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading west on C.R. 34, resulting in a collision.
Warkentin was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of left side pain resulting from the collision.
The driver of the second vehicle, Allie Springer, 18, Millersburg, was uninjured.
ARRESTS
• Marco Perez Romero, 36, 123 Hively Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated while in the area of 600 N. Chicago Ave., Goshen, at 11:48 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Salomon Faustino, 24, 200 Maple St., Millersburg, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 12000 block of U.S. 6 at 6:10 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Brandon Metcalf, 32, 58662 C.R. 1, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Old U.S. 33, west of C.R. 3, at 1:49 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Luis Sanchez Garcia, 28, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of driving while never having obtained a driver’s license and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on Elkhart Road, north of Rieth Boulevard, Goshen, at 3:37 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Luis Rivera-Veguilla, 57, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction after crashing his vehicle on Ind. 19, south of North Shore Drive, Elkhart, at 6:29 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Leonard Cook, 45, 52076 Brookstream Circle, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a minor passenger following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 12 and C.R. 3 at 1:40 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• James Hobbick, 24, 4455 Fox Run Drive, Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon after officers were dispatched to the 300 block of South Eighth Street at 2:58 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of an individual threatening someone with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Heather Bailey, 26, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and theft while at 309 New St., Goshen, at 12:46 p.m. Monday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• A 15-year-old girl was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage while at 59021 C.R. 3, Elkhart, at 11:43 a.m. Friday. She was released to a parent pending a court date.
• Aaron Tackett, 32, and Alexandria Westlake, 26, were arrested by Elkhart County deputies on misdemeanor charges of theft while at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 11:54 a.m. Friday. They were released pending a court date.
• Christopher Damron, 34, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor while in the 200 block of Maple Street, Millersburg, at 10 p.m. Monday.
• Matthew Laymon, 41, homeless, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and vehicle theft following an attempted traffic stop in the area of C.R. 6 and Winding Waters Lane, Elkhart, at 11:53 p.m. Saturday. Laymon reportedly led deputies on a vehicle pursuit prior to being apprehended, at which time it was discovered that his vehicle had been reported stolen out of St. Joseph County, Michigan. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Francisca Spicher, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:53 p.m. Monday to report that her vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle while in the area of East Kercher Road and South Main Street. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
• Todd Simms contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:29 p.m. Thursday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while at the intersection of Ash Road and Jefferson Boulevard, Elkhart. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
• Derek Kennedy contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:27 p.m. Sunday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at 22410 Pine Arbor Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 7 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. The diver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
THEFTS
• Alexander Nigro, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:53 a.m. Monday to report the theft of tools from a property at 503 Oatfield Lane, Goshen, that occurred sometime between Saturday and Monday.
• Jessica Lopez contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:30 a.m. Friday to report the theft of cash from several vehicles while they were parked at 67148 Chadwick Court, Goshen, sometime between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:15 a.m. Friday.
• A stolen Ford 5350 was located by Elkhart County deputies in a parking lot in the 61000 block of C.R. 35 at 7:27 p.m. Friday. While investigating the scene, deputies reported finding that the catalytic converter had been cut off the vehicle.
• Vincent Parks contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:59 a.m. Sunday to report that someone stole his cellphone and smartwatch while they were at 24849 C.R. 4, Elkhart.
• Andrew Tolch, 51058 Twilight Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:11 p.m. Sunday to report that someone stole a large amount of cash out of his truck while it was parked at his residence sometime between noon Saturday and 5:11 p.m. Sunday.
• Julie Baldwin contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:56 p.m. Sunday to report that her vehicle was stolen by someone she knows while parked in the 11000 block of C.R. 4., Middlebury.
BURGLARIES
• Leslie Kurtz, 59912 C.R. 117, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to report that someone broke into her home and stole her Smith and Wesson .357 revolver sometime between 4:35 and 11 a.m. Thursday.
• Anthony Ritchie contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:43 p.m. Sunday to report that someone stole $300 worth of pressure-treated lumber from an unsecured shed at 58250 Benham Ave., Elkhart, sometime between 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
FRAUD
• Nathaniel Jacka, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:41 p.m. Thursday to report that fraud occurred between 10 p.m. May 25 and 10 p.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Erasmo Esparza Delgado, 25609 C.R. 20, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:13 a.m. Sunday to report that someone damaged his residence by shooting a firearm at it sometime between 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday. The incident remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
• Junior Guzman, 56799 Moyer Lane, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:38 a.m. Sunday to report that someone had shot at his house. The incident is currently under investigation.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Kylie Beckner, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 7:24 p.m. Monday to report that her vehicle was vandalized while parked at 210 S. Eighth St., Goshen.
• Charles Steele, 210 S. Eighth St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:24 p.m. Monday to report that his front door had been damaged.
• Ron Davidhizar, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:24 p.m. Monday to report that someone damaged one of his car’s windows while it was parked at 503 N. Fifth St., Goshen.
• David Cripe contacted Goshen police at 8:14 p.m. Monday to report an incident of vandalism to the men’s restroom at Abshire Park, 1302 E. Lincoln Ave, Goshen.
• Bruce Cannaday contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:20 a.m. Friday to report that someone threw toilet paper all over the vegetation at a property at 68099 C.R. 3, Nappanee, at around midnight Friday. He also reported that a mailbox at the property was stolen off of its post.
AWOL
• An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:56 a.m. Friday to report that Kimberly Sorg, 47, Middlebury, failed to return to custody at 2:39 p.m. May 23 and is now considered absent without leave.
• An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:29 a.m. Friday to report that Randall Kime failed to return to custody at 10 p.m. May 25 and is now considered absent without leave.