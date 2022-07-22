An Elkhart woman was injured by possible gunfire while at her home early Friday morning.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies were dispatched to the 54000 block of Independence Street at 1:20 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of gunfire in the area.
While at the scene, responding deputies reportedly located a home with damage to the exterior that was consistent with gunfire.
Upon contacting the residents of the home, a 38-year-old female reported a minor injury and refused medical treatment at the scene. It is unclear if the injury was due to gunfire, the report notes.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Joseph Pinch at 574-891-2346 or jpinch@elkhartcountysheriff.com.
ARRESTS
• Flavio Hernandez Garcia, 22, 1829 Manor Haus Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor while at his home at 5:06 a.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Michael Binkley, 45, 52529 C.R. 35, Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor while in the 900 block of Nikki Lane, Goshen, at 9:27 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Ramon Gutierrez-Baca, 22, 711 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor while in the 100 block of West Walnut Street, Goshen, at 10:28 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• A 17-year-old Goshen girl was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of incorrigible at 7:40 p.m. Thursday after her mother reported that she had run away and was not listening to her parents. The girl was located by police a short time later in good health and returned to her parents.
• Bryan Parra, 19, 5115 Reo Ave., South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on C.R. 17, south of C.R. 30, at 9:53 a.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• David Thaxton, 50, 63882 C.R. 15, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of battery causing serious bodily injury and possession of paraphernalia while at his home at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Austin Wienhoft, 36, 2652 Ashton Pines Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of resisting law enforcement and arson while in the 29000 block of Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 5 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Melissa Tripolone, Canton, Ohio, contacted Goshen police at 2:36 p.m. Thursday to report a hit-and-run accident involving a silver Chevrolet pickup truck at 2219 Rieth Blvd., Goshen. The driver of the truck then left the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
THEFTS
• Kevin Rockenbaugh, Millersburg, contacted Goshen police at 1:19 p.m. Thursday to report that his vehicle was stolen while parked at 808 Logan St., Goshen.
• Brittney Weirick, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:40 a.m. Friday to report the theft of her cellphone while in the 700 block of South Ninth Street, Goshen.
• Victoria Adams, 64712 C.R. 21, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:25 a.m. Thursday to report that someone she knows took her vehicle and cellphone without permission. The vehicle was later returned, but the cellphone is still missing.
BURGLARIES
• Tracy Replogle, 26589 C.R. 4, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2 p.m. Thursday to report that someone had burglarized her home.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Jarred Dillon, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:12 p.m. Thursday to report that his vehicle was vandalized while parked at 302 S. Seventh St., Goshen.