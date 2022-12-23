A crash in Elkhart County resulted in a 17-year-old girl’s death Thursday evening.
According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, officers were dispatched at 9:02 p.m. in reference to a two-vehicle crash at 25318 C.R. 18.
The sheriff’s report reads that Jason Haywood, 20, Elkhart, was traveling west on C.R. 18 west of Keltner Road when he lost control of his 2008 Nissan Altima on the ice and slid into the eastbound lanes.
The vehicle collided with a 2019 Peterbilt 579 semi driven by Tony Hajicek, 62, Elkhart, suffering heavy front-end and passenger-side damage.
Haywood and his passenger, Breannia Papet, 17, Elkhart, were both transported via ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital for injuries. Papet died of injuries to her head and pelvis at the hospital.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Emi Effertz reported to Goshen police that someone hit her vehicle and left the scene without exchanging information at 2:06 p.m. Thursday at 1819 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
• Goshen police officers were dispatched to Panera Bread, 4000 block of Elkhart Road, at 6:18 p.m. Thursday, where one vehicle had left the scene of a crash without reporting the incident and was unable to be located.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Goshen police and paramedics were called to 2664 Ashton Pines Drive, Apt 13K, in reference to an unresponsive female at 3:11 a.m. Friday. Rebekah Kimble, 39, was later pronounced deceased at the Goshen Hospital. Next of Kin was notified, and the death was not considered suspicious.
INTIMIDATION
A known person the Elkhart County Courthouse, 101 N. Main St., Goshen, and made threats over the phone at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITYJenae Hershberger reported to Goshen police at 6:45 p.m. Thursday suspicious activity involving her vehicle at Aldi, 2036 Lincolnway East.
SHOPLIFTING
Alyssa Krezel, loss prevention associate at Wal-Mart, 2304 Lincolnway East, called Goshen police to report a theft committed by an man she did not know at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
BURGLARY
Cecilio Delgado Romero reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Dec. 15 and Wednesday someone entered his storage shed and stole property valued at $800.
THEFT
• Israel Mujica reported to Goshen police at 8:05 a.m. Thursday a theft from his unlocked vehicle while he was at the 7-Eleven gas station, 2220 Elkhart Road.
• Mikaela Chester reported to Goshen city police at 11:17 p.m. Thursday that her cell phone was stolen while at Wal-Mart, 4024 Elkhart Road.
• Tim Marshall reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 11:09 p.m. Thursday someone stole his Gray Haulmark trailer from his property at 30034 C.R. 10.
FRAUD
• Paul Stauffer reported to Goshen police at 1:35 p.m. Thursday that someone was using his wife’s information to obtain a T-Mobile account at 1212 Waterford Circle, Goshen.
• Ina Ruth Kauffman reported to Goshen city police at 2:09 p.m. Thursday three counterfeit checks were cashed on the checking account of East Goshen Mennonite Church, 2019 E. Lincoln Ave.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Stafana Berkel reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 9:57 p.m. someone she knew was outside the door of her residence and damaged the door while trying to enter the residence without permission