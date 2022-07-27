Elkhart police are seeking assistance in locating a missing 58-year-old man.
Raymond Carter has not been seen since July 10, according to an Elkhart Police Department news release.
Carter is described as a Black male with short black hair and brown eyes, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 325 pounds.
He was last seen in the 1000 block of Fieldhouse Avenue, Elkhart, driving a four-door 2011 white Ford Edge belonging to a relative.
The Elkhart Police Department is currently seeking any information related to Carter’s location.
Anyone with information regarding Carter or his vehicle is asked to contact Det. Phillips at the Elkhart Police Department by calling 574-295-7070, ext. 327. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the department’s website or at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
THEFTS
• A representative of the Rieth Interpretive Center, 410 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday to report that one of the center’s electric bicycles was stolen from the property on July 15.
• Goshen police were contacted at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday regarding a report of employee theft from Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, that occurred sometime in July.
• Casie Cupp, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday to report that items were stolen from out of her vehicle while it was parked at 319 S. 10th St., Goshen.
• An employee of Forest River, 2012 Century Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to report that two travel trailers were stolen from the property sometime between June 29 and July 1.
• Dave Snider, New Paris, contacted Elkhart County deputies Monday to report a truck that had been abandoned on the road at C.R. 50 and C.R. 21. The truck was later found to be reported stolen out of Centerville, Michigan.
• Daniel Magee, 58071 Hooley Drive, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone entered his open garage and stole a Dewalt saw at around 1:23 a.m. Tuesday. Ashley McMillen also reported that two purses were stolen from out of her car while it was parked in the garage.
• Dena Robinson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of a trailer from a property at 19476 Industrial Drive, New Paris, sometime between May 27 and July 12.
FRAUD
• Dustin Petersen, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole a large amount of money from his bank account via fraudulent transactions between May 25, 2021, and July 19.
• Merl Mast, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday to report being the victim of fraud.
• Kelly Kuehn, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:19 p.m. Monday to report that fraud occurred between 9:23 a.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday.
• Richard Yoder, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:12 a.m. Monday to report that fraud occurred between noon July 21 and 4 p.m. Saturday.
• Jackie Gove, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:38 p.m. Monday to report that fraud occurred between 3:44 and 4 p.m. Sunday.
ARRESTS
• Kentrelle Sebolt, 22, 60395 Fenmore Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 9:16 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Marco Mingucha-Martinez, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while at the intersection of Pike and Third streets. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Maintenance personnel with Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone broke into a new, unrented unit on Lot 112 of the property and caused a significant amount of damage to the unit sometime between late afternoon Monday and early morning Tuesday.
• Stacey Bradley, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday to report that her vehicle was damaged while parked at 2164 Caragana Court, Goshen.
• Juan Olmedo, 613 N. Third St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone had broken a window on his property.
ORDINANCE VIOLATION
• A Goshen city ordinance violation was issued to the owner of a property at 918 Lynwood Drive, Goshen, at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday after Goshen police were contacted regarding a recurring issue involving a dog being allowed to run loose in the area.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:02 p.m. July 21 to report that Shane Sites, 50, failed to return to custody at 5:30 p.m. July 11 and is now considered absent without leave.
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:07 p.m. Monday to report that Jason Barsoda, 45, Goshen, failed to return to custody at 5 a.m. Monday and is now considered absent without leave.