The Elkhart Police Department announced Monday that they made an arrest related to the non-fatal shooting on West Marion Street Friday.
Police have arrested Adrian McPherson, 49, Indianapolis, on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon for a shooting that occurred at 12:03 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Marion Street.
On scene, Elkhart police and fire medics rendered aid to a 42-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, who was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
McPherson's bond is set at $100,000. The case is being forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for formal criminal charges.
VEHICLE FIRE
A Goshen man was arrested following a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fire near Middlebury Sunday afternoon.
Elkhart County deputies say the call came in around 3:50 p.m. at U.S. 20 and C.R. 31. The driver, Aaron Bates, 45, Goshen, was traveling east on U.S. 20 west of C.R. 31 in a 2000 Mercedes-Benz ML 320 when his vehicle went into an embankment and overturned in the ditch.
The vehicle caught fire, and Bates suffered minor bleeding but refused transport to the hospital.
Bates submitted to a field sobriety test and was taken for a blood draw for unidentified drugs. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail on a charge operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment.
FOUR VEHICLE CRASH
No one was injured during a four-vehicle pileup in Osolo Township Monday afternoon.
Elkhart County deputies report that the crash occurred at 3:08 p.m. at the intersection of C.R. 7 and Edwards Road. At the time, a 2010 Pontiac Vibe driven by Victoria Mark, 21, Elkhart, was stopped south on C.R. 7, waiting to turn left onto Edwards Road. Behind her was a 2010 Nissan Armada SUV driven by Miller Bontrager, 46, Elkhart; and a 1999 Ford Escort driven by Jarren Brown.
Christopher Porter, 36, Elkhart, was also traveling south on C.R. 7 in a 2017 Nissan Armada, when he encountered the stopped traffic but said he was unable to stop in time, colliding with the Ford Escort, which was pushed into the read of the Nissan Armada, which was pushed into the Pontiac Vibe.
Bontrgar reported pain of the wrist, arm, back, and neck; Brown reported all-over pain; and Porter had a laceration to the head. Mark had no complaints of pain or injury at the time of the crash.
Porter was cited for following too closely.
SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH
A medical emergency may have been the cause of a crash in Concord Township Monday afternoon.
Elkhart County deputies report that at 2:04 p.m. Aaron Newman, 30, Bristol, was traveling east on Ind. 120 toward the intersection at C.R. 17 in a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser when he ran off the south side of the road and struck a mailbox and some landscaping at 22240 Ind. 120. The vehicle continued east, striking a tree at 22200 Ind. 120 before coming to rest.
A witness said they’d observed the entire crash and ran directly to aid. The witness said Newman was convulsing and seizing when he arrived moments after the crash. Emergency personnel on the scene and at the hospital would later say the seizure resulted in the loss of consciousness of the driver.
Newman was conscious and breathing after the seizure and did complain of pain. Police say he was not issued a citation as his injuries were minor and there was only minor property damage, with evidence pointing to the medical emergency as the cause fo the crash and not poor driving behavior.
FAILURE TO YIELD CRASH
A driver was cited after his passenger was hospitalized during a Tuesday morning crash near Baugo Township.
Elkhart County deputies report that Dale Freed, 80, Elkhart, was traveling east on C.R. 28 at 8:29 a.m. in a 2013 Chrysler Town & Country, when he failed to stop at the intersection at Ind. 19. He collided with a 2000 Nissan Maxima, passing north through the intersection on Ind. 19, driven by Rhonda Potteiger, 60, Wakarusa.
Potteiger reported chest pain, and a passenger of the 2013 Chrysler Town & Country, Margo Freed, 79, had complaints of chest and side pain. Margo was transported to Elkhart General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and Dale was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
GOLF CART CRASH
Two teens who crashed a golf cart in Kennedy Manor were hospitalized for injuries Sunday afternoon.
Elkhart County deputies say the teens were traveling southwest on Via Giovanni at a speed too fast to safely turn onto Via Pisa, causing the golf cart to overturn. Driver Destiny Kitch, 14, Elkhart, was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and her passenger Alexi Garcia, 14, Elkhart, was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for an abrasion to her left leg.
Law enforcement action is pending.
ARRESTS
• A 17-year-old was arrested by Goshen police at 6:21 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and never obtaining a driver’s license when officers conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation near Comfort Inn, 2309 Lincolnway East. The teen was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
• A 48-year-old Goshen woman was arrested by Goshen police on a Howard County warrant after she and two other people were found by Goshen police to have been trespassing at Ozinga, 1700 Egbert Ave., when police were called for a building check at 11:12 p.m. Sunday.
• Christopher De Van, 32, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 9:40 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment after police responded to a vehicle crash at 23316 Ind. 119, Goshen, between a passenger vehicle and a school bus. De Van, the driver of the passenger vehicle, after failing field sobriety tests and submitting a breath test of .114 BrAC, was incarcerated at Elkhart County Jail.
• Richard Eppers, 42, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 12:36 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a single-vehicle crash near Greenleaf Boulevard and Holiday Drive. Eppers, after failing field sobriety tests and submitting a breath test of .210 BrAC, was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Elkhart County deputies were flagged down by a passerby on C.R. 17 south of Loves Drive regarding a driver going the wrong way at 6:09 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was located and a 17-year-old female driver was cited into court for driving without a license.
• Erick Hardy, 52, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he was stopped by deputies near C.R. 20 and Ash Road. Hardy, after failing field sobriety tests and submitting a breath test of .092 BrAC, was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Alberto Garcia, 26, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1:29 a.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with priors and driving while suspended, after he was stopped near C.R. 17 and Beck Drive for speeding. Garcia, after failing field sobriety tests and refusing a chemical test, was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
HIT-AND-RUN
Goshen police responded to 511 W. Lincoln Ave. at 10:02 a.m. Sunday for a hit-and-run with city property damage.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Tim Houston reported to Elkhart County deputies finding a bullet hole in his apartment room window at 58742 Vista Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Goshen police were called to 321 W. Oakridge Ave. at 3:36 p.m. Sunday in reference to a criminal mischief report.
LOST CELL PHONE
• Caitlin Blake reported to Goshen police at 4:12 p.m. Sunday that her cell phone had been lost, at 613 N. Third St.
• Charles Davis reported to Goshen police at 5:42 p.m. Sunday that his cell phone had been lost to officers at the police department, 111. E. Jefferson St.
PUBLIC INDECENCY
Jasmine Krause reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 and 8:25 a.m. someone was unclothed in her and her neighbor’s backyard at 51602 Pebble Brooke Dr., Granger
FRAUD
- Javier Pedroza reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:34 p.m. Friday that someone stole his information and used it to open a fraudulent phone account approximately four years ago.
- Andrea Edwards reported to Goshen police at 2:28 a.m. Tuesday to report unauthorized use of her debit card and intimidation by someone she knew at 1101 Wilson Ave.
- Bright Star Realty & Actions, LLC, 11751 C.R. 12, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Aug. 10, fraud was committed.
- Dollar General, 68533 Ind. 15, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 p.m. Aug. 10 and 10 a.m. Aug. 11, fraud was committed.
OFFICERS REPORT
• Garry Balthes reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:35 p.m. Friday that someone claiming to be with Brink Security came to his home at 26690 Pleasant Place, Elkhart, to sell a home security system. He asserted that he’d spoken with Brink, who said they did not have anyone in the area.
• Sanford Yoder reported to Elkhart County deputies that between noon and 6 p.m. Sunday, he observed a dark blue or black pickup truck in the alley next to his property and went out to confront the driver. Yoder held onto the rear end of the truck as the driver began to drive away without making contact, and when he let go, he fell, resulting in a head injury. Yoder was treated at Elkhart General Hospital.
GUNFIRE
Orlando Walker reported to Goshen police at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday hearing what he thought was gunfire in the 1700 block of West Plains Drive. No damage or victims were located.
BURGLARY
A 24-year-old male contacted Goshen police at 10:18 p.m. Monday to report someone breaking into his home and stealing items at 1103 S. Ninth St.
THEFT
- Brian Kilmer reported to Goshen police at midnight Tuesday that his bag was stolen while he was inside of Speedway, 910 W. Lincoln Ave.
- John Norris reported to Goshen police at 11:47 a.m. Monday the theft of tools, a tablet, and a bicycle by someone he knew, at 1700 Egbert Ave.
- Bethany Christian Schools, 2904 S. Main St., contacted Goshen police to report that sometime over the weekend someone attempted to steal a subcontractor’s equipment trailer.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Master Ward and Christina Ward reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 8 a.m. Monday that someone they knew entered their apartment, damaged property and battered Master at 52073 Brookstream Circle, Elkhart.