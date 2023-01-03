The Elkhart Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday in the 1200 block of South Main Street.
According to an Elkhart Police Department report, officers were dispatched to the area of West Indiana Avenue/Prairie Street at 1:23 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of a shooting with injuries.
Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street/Wagner Avenue. The boy reported being on foot when he was shot while in the area of the Marathon Gas Station, 1226 S. Main St., the report noted. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information connected to the case is asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
CRASHES
• Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 10:11 p.m. Saturday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Cecilia Ortega, 23, Elkhart, was driving her vehicle south on C.R. 45, south of the U.S. 20 overpass, when she collided with the rear of a second vehicle that was driving on the road ahead of her. Ortega was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of neck and side pain resulting from the crash. Two passengers in Ortega’s vehicle, Monica Baskin, 31, Elkhart, and Michael Baskin, 34, Elkhart, were also transported to the hospital for treatment of neck and rib pain, respectively. The driver of the second vehicle, Ryan Miller, 18, Nappanee, was uninjured.
ARRESTS
• Adelaido Rodriguez Sanchez, 21, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving while never having received a driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Hively Avenue at 3:19 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Katina Dunn, 50, 4087 Water Mill Drive, Buford, Georgia, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Old U.S. 33, west of Ind. 19, at 2:31 a.m. Sunday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Sinhue Hernandez Burciaga contacted Goshen police at 9:04 p.m. Monday to report being involved in a hit-and-run crash while in the 61000 block of C.R. 17.
THEFT
• Diana Smith contacted Goshen police at 1:16 p.m. Monday to report the theft of her prescription medication while in the 800 block of South Eighth Street.
• Tasha Espinoza contacted Goshen police at 2:17 p.m. Monday to report the theft of her wallet from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked near the 1600 block of Elkhart Road.
• Richard Longcor contacted Goshen police at 3:08 p.m. Monday to report the theft of his wife’s wedding and engagement rings while in the 1600 block of Autumn Blaze Lane.
• Andrew Stutzman contacted Goshen police at 4 p.m. Monday to report the theft of his wallet from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked near the 200 block of Chicago Avenue.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Kathy Miller contacted Goshen police at 11:50 a.m. Monday to report that her vehicle was vandalized while parked in the 1400 block of College Avenue.
• Virginia Martinez contacted Goshen police at 4:29 p.m. Monday to report that someone drove through her front yard in the 1100 block of East Reynolds Street, damaging her landscaping.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Tracy Adkins contacted Goshen police at 4:10 p.m. Monday to report that the rear windshield of his vehicle was struck and damaged by gunfire while in the 2100 block of Home Acres Drive.