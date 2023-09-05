The Elkhart Police Department has released the name of the woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday.
Carolyn Goddard, 54, of Elkhart, passed away at the hospital following the hit-and-run that occurred at 11:26 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Bristol Street and Brookwood Drive.
Officers with the EPD Fatal Crash Team are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect vehicle, a Nissan passenger vehicle with front end damage, a news release stated.
Initial investigation indicated that Goddard was struck while walking by a vehicle, which left the scene.
Investigators are still asking for any information about the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle is possibly a Nissan passenger vehicle, with front end and windshield damage, missing its front Nissan emblem.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Zachary Uhles at 574-389-4767. Anonymous tips can also be made through Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.
ARRESTS
• Jesus Luciano Martinez, 27, of South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 3:42 a.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and never having received a driver’s license after police stopped him for a reported traffic infraction at C.R. 13 and Forest Avenue. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Sean Critchlow, 30, of Plymouth, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle at 12:43 a.m. after he was reportedlu found to be in possession of a 2012 Buick Verano near 5230 Beck Drive, Elkhart. The vehicle had been reported stolen through the South Bend Police Department on Aug. 31. Critchlow was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Torrence Marshall, 31, of Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery and residential entry at an apartment at 54339 C.R. 5 after a woman reported that he’d forced entry through the front door and battered someone. Marshall was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT
• Goshen police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle near Beaver Lane and Bashor Road for a traffic infraction. The drive led police on a vehicle pursuit that was called off at 12:02 a.m. Monday.
• Elkhart County deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a known person for a traffic infraction at U.S. 33 and Mishawaka Road that led officers in a vehicle pursuit that came to an end after he crashed the vehicle he was driving into another motorist at Mishawaka Road and C.R. 9. He continued to flee, abandoning his vehicle in the parking lot of Elkhart Green Apartments where he fled the vehicle on foot, evading custody.
OFFICER’S REPORT
Elkhart County deputies initiated an investigation into someone driving recklessly and possibly shooting near Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, and the U.S. 20 bypass, at 9:15 a.m. Sunday. The incident is under investigation.
BURGLARY
Amanda Buck reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:20 p.m. Saturday, two separate incidents of burglary at 15345 U.S. 6, Syracuse within the past week.
EMBEZZLEMENT
District Manager of Dunkin Donuts Nancy Parker reported to Goshen police at 11:31 a.m. Sunday an employee was taking money out of the safe without authorization at the Goshen store, 1952 Lincolnway East.
THEFT
• George Kennedy-Nelson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:05 p.m. Sunday someone stole his firearm and a cell phone out of a vehicle that was parked at Phyl’s Corner, 57968 C.R. 7, Elkhart.
• Samuel Moore reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11:32 a.m. and noon Sunday someone stole a backpack leaf blower valued at $641.99 from the bed of his parked pickup truck at 58588 C.R. 111.
LOST ITEM
Cheryl Warner reported to Goshen police at 7:49 p.m. Sunday that her phone was misplaced at 209 Chicago Ave.
FRAUD
Jacqueline Bartell reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Aug. 4 and Aug. 24 someone committed fraud, at 25608 C.R. 4, Elkhart,
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Michael Rheinheimer reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Friday someone put a bag of rotten meat by his front door at 53604 Spring Mill Drive, Elkhart.