ELKHART — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has identified a man who was found dead following a shooting in the 800 block of Harrison Street early Sunday morning.
Police have identified Ricardo Navarro, 40, of Elkhart, as the victim in the incident.
Elkhart police reported that at 4 a.m., Elkhart City 911 dispatch received a report of the sounds of gunfire from that area. Upon arrival, Navarro was found unresponsive. The arriving officers and medics rendered aid to Navarro, but he was pronounced dead. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit responded to the scene and started the investigation.
On Monday, a forensic autopsy was performed at the Homer Stryker School of Medicine, located at the University of Western Michigan, and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.
CRASHES
• A crash Sunday afternoon sent a Goshen woman to the hospital.
Tiffiny Hull, 53, of Goshen, told officers that at 2:07 p.m. Sunday, she was traveling northwest on Riverside Boulevard in a red 2020 Jeep Renegade, attempting to turn left onto Elkhart Road. She went to turn and collided with a tan 2009 BMW 750Li driven by Alexis Alvarado, 18, of Goshen, according to the police report.
The officers noted Alvarado accused Hull of not looking both ways before she entered the intersection at Elkhart Road, but Hull said she didn’t think Alvarado was traveling as fast as he was.
Alvarado swerved to avoid hitting Hull’s vehicle, spinning her car but ultimately hitting the vehicle, the report reads.
Both Hull and Alvarado lost consciousness, but only Hull was hospitalized, due to injuries sustained at the hospital, complained of pain across her pelvis, right knee, and right arm, due to airbag deployment, officers reported.
• An Elkhart man was hospitalized and cited following a crash Sunday afternoon.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Sunni James, 37, of Elkhart, was traveling east on C.R. 20 west of C. R. 7 in a 2002 Honda Civic at 4:47 p.m. when he disregarded the automatic signal, entering the intersection on a red light and colliding with a vehicle passing through the intersection on a green light, a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Svetlana Goncharova, 62, of Goshen.
James was hospitalized at Elkhart General Hospital for a complaint of head pain and cited for operating while intoxicated and having an open container in his vehicle.
• Elkhart County deputies responded to a crash near 22151 C.R. 26, Goshen, which is near Old C.R. 17. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of the vehicle unresponsive. The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.
HOUSE FIRE
A fire in Elkhart Sunday afternoon may have been caused by an open flame near the living room couch.
The Elkhart Fire Department reported that the call came in at 8:10 p.m. Sunday at a home located at 3215 Kelsey Ave., Elkhart.
Emergency personnel arrived to find smoky conditions and occupants and animals already outside the home. Utilities were shut off and they were able to put the fire out.
Due to smoke and heat damage, the American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance for the occupants. No injuries were reported. An investigation determined the origin of the fire to be the living room couch due to open flame smoking materials. It was ruled accidental.
The scene was secured and released back to occupants after completion of the investigation.
ARRESTS
• Cameron Dupuy, 19, of Kendallville, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving, illegal consumption of alcohol, and possession of a handgun at 6:08 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Main Street, Goshen.
A passenger, Erik Pina, 18, of Ligonier, was arrested on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor. Another passenger, a 17-year-old juvenile of Ligonier, was arrested after reportedly being found to be in possession of a handgun.
Dupuy and Pina were incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail. A juvenile was also incarcerated at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
• Theodore Warner III, 34, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police at 6:54 p.m. Sunday on charges of unlawfully entering a motor vehicle, vandalism and unlawful possession of a handgun at 224 E. Oakridge Ave. Warner was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Edgar Salazar, 27, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 11:15 p.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 1300 block of Elkhart Road, Goshen. Salazar was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Ivan Garcia, 18, of Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of driving while intoxicated at 4:18 p.m. June 30. According to police, he ran his 2023 Dodge Charger off the roadway and struck a utility pole near C.R. 33 and U.S. 33. Garcia was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Richard Badman, 31, of Elkhart, was arrested on charges of public intoxication, public nudity, criminal mischief and theft, at 3:56 a.m. Saturday. Elkhart County deputies reported he was in a state of nudity and intoxication after he damaged the windows on his Dodge Charger and Jeep Cherokee, and stole several seat cushions from his front porch at 51620 Winding Waters Lane, Elkhart. Badman was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
HIT-AND-RUN
Douglas Van Syckle reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2-2:30 a.m. Sunday, someone in a white vehicle struck his 2004 Buick Park Avenue, causing minor damage to the passenger side, and then left the scene.
BURGLARY
• Christina Stevenson reported to Goshen police at 11:11 a.m. Sunday that someone forced entry into her garage and was taking items at 621 Wilkinson St.
• Daryl Mast reported to Goshen police that between 2:15 p.m. June 29 and 6 a.m. June 30 that someone forced open the northeast rear entrance of his worksite and stole approximately $3,500 worth of tools and equipment.
• Tom Tyson reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:05 a.m. Saturday that someone forced entry into a locked area of 50530 Ind. 13, Middlebury, and further forced entry into a locked storage container, taking possession of a large quantity of fireworks, valued at approximately $9,800.
RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT
Goshen police attempted to stop a motorcycle at 7:47 a.m. Saturday with two individuals at U.S. 33 and Sunnyside Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle failed to stop and took off at a high rate of speed. Police did not pursue the motorcycle.
OFFICERS REPORT
• Elsie Zimmerman reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 10:30 a.m. someone sprayed what appeared to be chemicals on her edible tree plants without permission at 26766 C.R. 40, Goshen.
• Brent Hurley reported to Goshen police at 7:39 a.m. Saturday that he found blood on his garage door at 18513 C.R. 42 Goshen. The cause of the blood was found to be from a neighbor who cut his hand earlier that morning.
• Jamie Perry reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 16 and Saturday, someone disconnected her fence and placed grass between her sliding glass screen door and screen at 56750 Meadow Glen Drive, Elkhart.
• Elkhart County deputies responded to a serious injury crash at 5:06 p.m. Saturday involving a Hyundai Azera and a Harley Davidson Electra Glide Motorcycle in the area of U.S. 33 and Arlene Avenue.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Wings Etc., 4644 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen police at 8:34 a.m. Saturday that the west side of the building had been spray painted.
• Edward Jones, 2020 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen police at 10:23 a.m. Saturday that criminal mischief had occurred.
• Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen police at 4:45 p.m. Saturday that a group of teens shoplifted and were setting off fireworks.
• Goshen police were called to 407 S. Seventh St., Goshen, in reference to a suspect trying to break windows in the neighborhood at 10:04 p.m. Sunday.
• Paula Knapp reported to Goshen police at 10:12 p.m. Sunday that someone she knew damaged her TV at 308 E. Madison St.
• Braylin Martinez reported to Goshen police that someone damaged his 2022 Toyota Corolla that he rented from Ean Holdings LLC, 57962 Santa Anita St., Elkhart.
• Douglas Orrick reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:08 Saturday that someone broke the windows out of four vehicles that were parked in his driveway and additionally was assaulted by the suspect at 54188 Southwood Drive, Elkhart.
• David Eagan reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5:05 a.m. Sunday that someone damaged his 2008 Toyota Tundra at 55310 Falling Waters Court, Elkhart.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Goshen police responded to a call at 6:05 a.m. Sunday in reference to a house being damaged. After further investigation, police found evidence of shots being fired in the 500 block of Fescue Court. No injuries were reported.
• Elkhart County deputies received a report at around 12:27 a.m. Sunday that two people were shooting from two separate vehicles near the intersection of C.R. 4 and C.R. 11, Elkhart.
AUTO THEFT
• Procamp, 2632 Lincolnway East, reported to Goshen police at 9:45 a.m. Saturday that a white 2003 F350 and a black Big Tex gooseneck trailer were stolen from the business.
• Demone Horne reported to Goshen police at 11:17 a.m. Sunday that his unlocked 2012 Chrysler 200 was taken from his apartment complex at 2654 Alpine Fir Lane, Elkhart.
• Collin Howard reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone stole his black 2005 Ford F350 from Howard's Towmaster, 28339 U.S. 33. Howard said the suspect was driving a white Ford F350.
THEFT
• Brittany Chavarria reported to Goshen police at 1:51 p.m. Sunday that her cell phone was stolen at Walmart.
• Maria Madrid reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6 p.m. June 29 and 8:19 a.m. June 30, former tenants took a white Whirlpool washer and dryer, clothing, tools, and red patio furniture totaling over $8,400 dollars.
• Robert Stutzman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 a.m. June 30 and 6:30 a.m. July 1 someone stole his 15-horsepower Evinrude outboard boat motor off the back of his boat at 25062 C.R. 6, Elkhart.
• Kaylee Smetanka-Limon reported to Elkhart County deputies that on June 24 someone stole two firearms, a ring, and $150 cash from her home at 26320 Lakewood Drive, Elkhart.
• Raymond Dougherty reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:44 a.m. Monday that someone ran off without paying for his taxi ride at 51863 Tall Oaks Drive, Elkhart.
FRAUD
Geneva Miller reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3 and 11:30 p.m. June 28 someone committed fraud at 11658 Melridge Drive, Middlebury.
CRIMINAL CONVERSION
Phillip Howard reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:37 p.m. June 30 that someone stole his 2011 Ford Edge at 22837 Banbury Cross, Elkhart.