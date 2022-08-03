Elkhart Police Department released the name of an individual accused of attacking a Wal-Mart store associate with a machete Tuesday morning.
Lincoln Leutchner, 25, Elkhart, was arrested yesterday and booked into Elkhart County Jail.
“The investigation has been forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review and consideration of formal charges,” an update from the department said.
The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m., at the Wal-Mart located at 175 C.R. 6, Elkhart. Elkhart city dispatch received a call regarding a knife attack in the parking lot of the store. The press release from the department indicates that Leutchner “took a machete, which he concealed in this backpack.”
Leutchner then allegedly exited the store and while in the parking lot, called a Wal-Mart employee, who he then attacked with the machete, leaving the area on a bicycle heading south on Cassopolis Street.
During the investigation, the machete believed to be used in the attack was found under a car in the parking lot and taken into evidence.
Officers later found Leutchner, who was then on foot, in the area of North Drive and Cassopolis Street and he was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m.
The victim was transported to Elkhart hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Hit-and-run
•Michael Farmer reported to Goshen city police that his vehicle was struck in the parking lot of Chalet Party Shop, 245 Chicago Ave., and the driver left without leaving information for the crash at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday.
•Kaitlan Minnis reported to Goshen city police that her vehicle was hit while in the parking lot of Martins Supermarket, 1527 Bashor Road, Goshen, at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
AWOL
•Adrian Antonion Salinas Hall was reported to Elkhart County deputies as AWOL at 10:32 a.m. Monday by Work Release after failing to return at 5 a.m. July 29.
•Luis Galdamez Caballero was reported to Elkhart County deputies as AWOL at 1:52 p.m. Monday by Work Release after failing to return at 9:35 p.m. July 29.
Criminal Mischief
•Joanne Klase reported to Goshen city police that someone damaged the tires of her vehicle while it was parked in her driveway on Post Road sometime overnight between Monday and Tuesday.
•Director of Goshen Home Medical Kristy Wolferman reported to Goshen city police noticing graffiti on the back of a building in July in the 1500 block S. Main St., on Tuesday.
•Jordan Bierly reported to Goshen city police that her car being vandalized by someone she knew while it was parked near the 1000 block of North Sixth Street at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Burglary
•Ashley Mitschelen reported to Elkhart County deputies at approximately 12:26 p.m. Tuesday that someone made entry into Storage Rentals of America, 52292 C.R. 9, and damaged wires inside the building and spray-painted surveillance cameras on the property.
•Joshua Bender reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7:30 and 9 p.m. someone entered his garage in the 14000 block of C. R. 36 and took several items.
Theft
•Philip Yoder reported to Goshen city police that his bicycle was stolen from his home in the 300 block of Plymouth Avenue at 5:57 a.m. Wednesday.
•Thomas Sledge reported to Elkhart city police a theft that occurred in the 100 block of Chapman Ave between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.
•Matthew Hawk reported to Elkhart city police a theft that occurred in the 100 Nadel Avenue between noon Monday and 2:23 p.m. Tuesday.
•Dollar General, 2200 S. Nappanee St., reported to Elkhart city police a shoplifting that occurred at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
•Joseph Rapuano reported to Elkhart city police an auto theft that occurred in the 200 block of Homewood Avenue at 8 p.m. Monday.
•Hellenic Senior Living, 2528 Bypass Road, reported to Elkhart police being the victim of theft between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday.
•Charles Hartman reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone stole his Koblat generator from his porch in the 16000 block of C.R. 36 on Monday.
•Neil Darrah reported to Elkhart County deputies that his company truck, a black 2008 Ford F250 and trailer were stolen from the parking lot of Microform, 21053 Protecta Dr., Elkhart, between July 29 and Monday.
•Danny Purdon reported to Elkhart County deputies that a woman stole a white 2008 Nissan Altima from a car dealership located at 28080 C.R. 20 at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday.