Elkhart officer struck by vehicle
An Elkhart police officer directing traffic at the scene of a two-vehicle crash was struck from behind by another vehicle and injured at 4:47 a.m. Thursday.
Sgt. Michael Davis was directing traffic at West Hively and Benham avenues, where a crash between a Toyota Sienna and a Honda CRV had taken place. Other Elkhart officers and Elkhart firefighters were on scene as well. Davis was struck from behind by a Kia Sportage that was turning east onto West Hively from Benham, the report reads. The vehicle was pulling into the driveway of a gas station. Officers reported that the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
Sgt. Davis was treated for a concussion and a broken wrist. He was released from the hospital.
The drivers of the Sienna and CRV are believe to have had minor injuries, the report reads.
Michigan man injured in crash
A Edwardsburg, Michigan, man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near Bristol Thursday morning.
RJ Mumma, 24, was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix south on C.R. 27, near C.R. 112, when he lost control of the vehicle while avoiding another vehicle, left the road and struck a tree, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Mumma, who suffered two broken legs, was flown to Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was also cited for not having proof of insurance.
ARRESTS
• Eric Cartwright, 34, 3516 E. 75 South, Albion, was arrested by Goshen police at 11:49 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and an additional warrant in the parking lot of Target, 3938 Midway Drive, Goshen. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Alexis Bealor, 25, 820-7 Summerway, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of neglect of a dependent. Bealor was arrested at 727 N. Hawthorne Drive, Bristol, after a report was made by a Bristol woman who told officers that a 1-year-old child was left on her front porch. Bealor was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• John H. McMahan, 39, 1218 Waurika St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit. According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to serve felony warrants on McMahan in the area of 57504 Woodrow St., Elkhart, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. McMahan reportedly started a car and began to drive away, initiating a high-speed pursuit, the report reads. McMahan then reportedly stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. He was caught and arrested. Along with the warrants, he faces charges of driving without ever having received a license, resisting law enforcement in a motor vehicle, and resisting law enforcement while on foot. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
A 21-year-old Goshen woman reported at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday that she was battered and received minor injuries to her hand and leg while in the 400 block of Hillcrest Drive, according to a Goshen police report. She did not need medical attention and an investigation was started.
THEFTS
- Richard Mitschelen, an employee of MO Trailer Corporation, 2211 W. Wilden Ave., reported to Goshen police at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday of being notified that a stolen canoe trailer from his company had been recovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. The business had not been aware that the trailer had been stolen until being notified of its recovery.
- A light blue beach cruiser bike was reported stolen from Chamberlain Elementary, 428 S. Fifth St., Goshen, Wednesday, according to a Goshen police report.
- Laverne Hoover reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:18 a.m. Monday that someone broke into his business at 60726 C.R. 11, Goshen, between 9 a.m. Sunday and 6:45 a.m. Monday. The burglary resulted in a loss of $3,125 in tools.
- John G. Perry reported to Elkhart County deputies on Monday that a package was stolen from 56941 Raider Drive, Elkhart, at 11:53 a.m. May 10.
- Landon Neiblas, 18339 C.R. 42, Goshen, reported the theft of a handgun from his home between 2 p.m. April 9 and Tuesday, according to a report from Elkhart County deputies.
- Several 25-foot power cables were stolen and a window was broken on an RV at 72391 C.R. 23, New Paris, at about 9:57 p.m. Tuesday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
- Linda Hanson reported to Elkhart County deputies at noon Tuesday that between 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. that day, someone stole an e-bike from 17746 C.R. 34, Goshen.
- Shannon Wright, 68298 Walnut St., New Paris, reported to Elkhart County deputies that a handgun was stolen from her between May 4 and 14.
- Donald Schroeder reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday that someone stole a large amount of fishing supplies and miscellaneous tools from 64849 C.R. 15, Goshen, between Sunday and Tuesday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• A 39-year-old man reported that someone pointed a firearm at him and his 14-year-old daughter near their home in the 600 block of West Hawthorn Street in Elkhart Monday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
AWOL
Elkhart County Work Release Center staff at 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, reported to sheriff’s deputies that Larry Edward Jarvis Jr., 44, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at 6:29 p.m. Saturday. He is considered absent without leave.
FRAUD
• Ruth Marie Woodcox, Ligonier, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:25 p.m. Monday that fraud was committed against her between 2 p.m. May 12 and 2 p.m. May 13.
• JoLynn Miller, Nappanee, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that between March 17 and May 3 someone committed fraud against her.
INVASION OF PRIVACY
A 24-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday that a person she knows threatened her with a handgun and then forced her into his truck for about an hour. She had filed a protective order against the man prior to the abduction, which took place at about midnight May 8 at Smith’s Food Mart, 30949 Old U.S. 33, Elkhart, officers reported.