POLICE NEWS: Elkhart nurse charged with prescription drug fraud

An Elkhart nurse is accused of palming prescription painkillers and mishandling paperwork at a retirement community last year.
Robin Hoffman, 51, faces 12 criminal charges: Four counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, four counts of failing to keep records, and four counts of furnishing fraudulent information.
Hoffman allegedly stole doses of oxycodone and hydrocodone prescribed to four residents up to 31 times while working as a nurse at Waterford Crossing in Goshen from February through March 2018, according to a probable cause affidavit by an Indiana Attorney General’s Office investigator.
A pharmacy audit revealed the alleged fraud by finding discrepancies in mandated record-keeping procedures for dispensing prescriptions at Waterford. Hoffman signed out extra doses of the medications through a substance record, but the pills weren’t documented in the patients’ medical records, the affidavit alleges.
The investigator specified that of 18 pills signed out for one resident, seven were undocumented. Half of the 20 hydrocodone pills signed out for a second resident also weren’t documented. A third resident had nine undocumented doses out of 24 that were signed out. The fourth resident had 18 doses signed out with six of them missing. Hoffman had signed the medication out three times per shift over a three-week period despite the prescription’s order to provide the drug twice a day, the investigator noted in the affidavit.
Following up on the audit, a supervisor checked on a painkiller dose Hoffman had signed out and documented providing it to a resident on March 27, 2018. The supervisor spoke to the resident, and the resident said the medication wasn’t requested or received. Hoffman was then fired, the affidavit shows.
Hoffman was charged with the 12 counts, all Level 6 felonies, June 18 in Elkhart County Superior Court 6 following the investigation, court information shows.
She was arrested on a warrant and jailed over the weekend, according to jail information.
POSSIBLE ELDER ABUSE
Goshen police are investigating a case of possible elder abuse.
Staff at Greencroft reported to police a potential abuse situation involving a resident and staff members at the retirement center, 1225 Greencroft Drive. The case was reported around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report.
CRASHES
• A Bristol woman was treated for cuts and contusions after flipping her car Monday.
Sara Mendoza was speeding and lost control of the car she was driving on C.R. 10 near Ind. 15 around 1:40 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release. The car left the road, and a tire fell off as she drove back onto the pavement. The car then overturned and landed on its top, police said.
Mendoza was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for shoulder pain and lacerations. She was also cited for speeding, police said.
• A car driven by Keesha Troyer, Goshen, collided with a car driven by Paul Zola, Fort Wayne, at C.R. 10 and Ind. 15 near Bristol around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Zola was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a head laceration, police said.
Troyer was cited for failing to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic.
• A two-vehicle crash injured a 14-year-old girl near Shipshewana last Friday.
A van driven by Charles Ritchie, Ligonier, was struck by a car driven by Loren Miller, Millersburg, at C.R. 100 South and C.R. 1100 West around 2:30 p.m., LaGrange County police said in a news release.
A girl in Ritchie’s van, Doretta Miller, was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment for shoulder pain, police said. Ritchie was apparently uninjured.
Loren Miller did not report any injuries.
BATTERY
• Cass Sharp, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was battered at Rogers Park, 102 Chicago Ave., around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Sharp was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for facial injuries, police said in a report.
• Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police Sunday a juvenile head-butted an employee twice at the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen.
ARRESTS
• Virlee Osborne, 31, 118 S. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road around 12:50 a.m. Monday.
• Kyle Reames, 28, 17801 C.R. 104, Bristol, and Vernon Reames, 34, 19545 Thornberry Lane, Bristol, were arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed each on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a disturbance at a home in the 18000 block of Brewster Drive in Bristol around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.
• Cindy Stacy, 47, LaGrange, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of battery after police responded to a fight at a home in the 200 block of C.R. East 450 South in Wolcottville around 4:10 p.m. Sunday. Police are also seeking a battery charge against the other person allegedly involved in the fight, Angel Balyeat, through the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the report.
• Flavio Cruz-Cortes, 19, 504 Oatfield Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Cruz-Cortes was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Brayan Contreras-Cardona, 23, 511 W. Third St., Ligonier, was arrested by Goshen police and charged with theft after staff at Walmart reported an employee theft at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Contreras-Cardona was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Jacob Garfias, 19, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery following an incident at a home in the 600 block of North Wildflower Street around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ARMED ROBBERY
Joshua Gist reported to Elkhart County police a man robbed him at gunpoint in the 58000 block of Terrace Lane in Elkhart around 2 a.m. July 2. The suspect rode a dark-colored motorcycle, according to a police report.
THEFTS
• Clinton Majors, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a gas line was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at 705 S. Ninth St., around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Joan Carranaza, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her mobile phone was stolen from a home, 309 Westfield Ave., around 4:50 p.m. Sunday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police two people stole merchandise from the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, and fled on foot around 1 p.m. Sunday.
• Caryn Webster, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the license plate was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 509 N. Chicago Ave., around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Andrea Chiquito, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a dealer plate was stolen from a vehicle at Rosmar auto dealership, 1310 Lincolnway East, around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
• Ryan Jones, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a handgun was stolen from his vehicle, which was unlocked, while it was parked at a home, 13576 C.R. 40, sometime between 11 p.m. Friday and 7:20 a.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Yalunka Washington, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged while it was parked at 4024 Elkhart Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
FRAUD
Jeremy Hoover, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between June 3 and Wednesday.
